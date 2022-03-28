Bellevue's annual spring cleanup set for May 14

The City of Bellevue’s annual Spring Clean-Up will be held on Saturday, May 14.

Two Street Department areas, located at 29th and Hancock and 8252 Cedar Island Road, will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on that day for residents to drop off solid waste.

Both locations will accept the following items:

Household and outdoor items: furniture, mattresses, carpeting and toys.

Metal goods: major appliances, storm doors, windows lawn mowers, snow blowers, bicycles, automotive parts, propane tanks and fencing.

Construction materials: lumber, drywall, doors and windows, masonry products, concrete, sinks, toilets and landscaping timbers.

Electronics: computer hardware, audio/video components, radios and speakers.

The following items will not be accepted at the shops: tires, boats, campers, televisions, computer monitors, trees, brush, yard waste, automotive oil, paint and hazardous waste.

Regional household hazardous waste collection facility Under the Sink will take these items. Call 402-444-SINK (402-444-7465) or check online at www.underthesink.org.

Residents will be directed to unload solid waste directly into a Papillion Sanitation compactor truck or near a roll-off container at the site.

All other items will need to be separated, including metal and appliances, electronics, batteries, propane tanks, and concrete and masonry products.

All children must remain in vehicles while in dump areas.

The City’s contractor has salvage rights to all materials brought to the sites. No salvaging will be allowed.

The city asks that all citizens assist in efforts by not bringing items that can be bagged and left curbside for normal weekly pick-up.

Tree and brush collection will be located at Cedar Island Road and Rose Lane Road, the old Sarpy County Landfill site. The City requires all trees and brush to be hauled directly to the old landfill area for disposal.

The other two sites will not be collecting trees and brush. No yard waste will be accepted.

The tree collection site is also open the last Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon.

The cleanup is open to City of Bellevue residents only, those who pay trash fees included on their M.U.D. bill. The city requires all persons to bring their previous month’s M.U.D. bill to prove residency.

Cleanup is restricted to residential items only. Commercial and business items will not be accepted. No vehicles larger than pickup trucks will be permitted unless prior arrangements are made.

For residents that are senior citizens or an individual with disabilities and need assistance, Papillion Sanitation will only be able to collect bulk items curbside from residents that meet the city’s requirements for this service.

Call Papillion Sanitation at 402-346-7800 to get on this list and schedule your collection.

Any other questions can be referred to the street department at 402-293-3126 or via email to Kathy.Austin@bellevue.net.

The City of Bellevue is requesting a food item donation to the Bellevue Food Pantry with every load.

