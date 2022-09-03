Bellevue's fall clean up scheduled for October 8

The City of Bellevue will have two locations available for its annual fall clean up on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Drop off is available at 29th and Hancock Streets and 8252 Cedar Island Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Bellevue residents who pay trash fees included on their Metropolitan Utilities District bill.

A previous month’s bill will be required to prove residency. A food item donation to the Bellevue Food Pantry with every load is requested.

The city-sponsored clean up is restricted to residential items only, except trash that can be bagged and left curbside for normal weekly pick-up. Commercial and business items are not accepted, and no vehicles larger than pickup trucks are permitted unless prior arrangements are made.

People will be asked to put solid waste directly into a Papillion Sanitation compactor truck or near a roll off container, while metal and appliances, electronics, batteries, propane tanks and concrete and masonry products must be separated.

Both locations will accept:

• Household and outdoor items, including furniture, mattresses, carpeting and toys.

• Metal goods, including major appliances, storm doors, storm windows, lawn mowers, snow blowers, bicycles, automotive parts, propane tanks and fencing.

• Construction materials, including lumber, drywall, doors, windows, masonry products, concrete, sinks, toilets and landscaping timbers.

• Electronics, including computer hardware, audio/video components, radios and speakers.

However, the clean up sites will not accept boats, campers, trees, brush, yard waste, automotive oil, paint or other hazardous wastes, televisions or computer monitors. While tires will also not be accepted, there will be a free scrap tire collection on Friday, Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds for county residents.

Senior citizens or individuals with disabilities that meet requirements and need assistance can call Papillion Sanitation at 402-346-7800 for bulk items curbside collection.

Questions can be referred to the Bellevue Street Department at 402-293-3126 or Kathy.Austin@bellevue.net