Bellevue's Sinful Burger plans second location in West Omaha

After closing for about a month in 2020, Sinful Burger resumed feeding the Bellevue community under new ownership.

The Twin Creek Plaza restaurant -- featuring a burger menu themed on the seven deadly sins -- has bounced back, and now the business plans an expansion.

Sinful Burger announced on Facebook on Tuesday, Aug. 9, that it plans to open another location in west Omaha later this summer.

The new spot will be in the Harvey Oaks Shopping Center near 144th Street and West Center Road. The restaurant said on Facebook that it will be a second location with plans to open "hopefully around Labor Day."

 
