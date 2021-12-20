Black Hills Energy issues fraud alert after utility uniform stolen from vehicle

PAPILLION -- Black Hills Energy is reminding area residents of tips to stay safe and protect themselves from fraud after an employee uniform and identification badge was stolen from a company vehicle along with other tools and utility locating equipment.

“Safety is our highest priority and we want Omaha-area residents to be on the look-out for impersonators,” said Don Nordell, Black Hills Energy senior operations manager. “In addition to wearing clothing with a Black Hills Energy logo, employees are required to carry a company-issued photo ID and drive Black Hills Energy identified vehicles."

If you suspect someone is posing as an employee you can call Black Hills Energy at 800-890-5554 to verify employment. Actual employees will wait outside while you call the company to confirm their identity. If necessary, an immediate call to local law enforcement is also an option.

Additionally, you can call Black Hills Energy to confirm your personal billing information, including the amount due and payment history. Do not give account information to someone you aren’t certain is a Black Hills Energy employee.

Here are more tips to protect yourself from fraud:

• Don’t give in to a high-pressure call seeking personal information. If someone calls claiming to represent your local utility and they demand immediate payment or personal information, hang up and call the customer service number on your utility bill.

• Call your utility using the number on your bill or the company’s website to verify the status of your account or whether an employee was dispatched to your location. Payment options and account access also are available at blackhillsenergy.com.

• Do not provide your Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unannounced visit.

• If you do not have a scheduled appointment, a known natural gas utility service concern, or if you question the identity of someone claiming to represent the company, do not let them enter your property.

Black Hills Energy is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.