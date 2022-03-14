BLT hits all the right notes with 'Grease'

"Grease," has always been one of my favorite musicals.

Seeing John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John act as star crossed lovers on the screen amid a backdrop of the 1950's was poetic. I thought I knew what I was in store for when I headed out to the Bellevue Little Theatre on March 11 — but I was wrong.

While there are certainly some similarities between BLT'S stage production of "Grease" and the popular film adaptation, there's plenty of material that caught me by surprise.

I do not want to spoil anything but I will say be prepared to hear some music that is not in the movie.

Broadly speaking, the entire cast had me enthralled for the entire show. Every musical note sung was hit perfectly, all the movement was choreographed expertly and who doesn't love 1950's fashion?

Director Todd Uhrmacher also was in charge of the costumes and this worked in favor of the show. I would guess that knowing how an actor will move in a costume is paramount to a production that is based in part on the dance numbers.

Musicals can have excellent singers but if the dance numbers look awkward it breaks the immersion of the audience. The BLT perfected the music and dance numbers and the end product is greater for it.

The main duo of the show features Chloe Rosman as Sandy and Evan Wohlers as Danny. The on-stage chemistry between the two felt genuine and was a real highlight of the show for me. Rosman has some powerful vocals and I hope to see her back in future BLT productions.

I have to say my favorite song of the entire show has to be "Mooning," performed by Rider Mattheis as Roger. Even though I am in my mid-20s, a song about showing one's butt to another human being is still hilarious. Mattheis performs the song with such emotion that I almost forgot that the butt of the joke was that the song was about butts.

The ensemble cast was another big highlight for me. I am the type of theatre person that will look off to the side to see what the side characters are doing. I feel the BLT's ensemble gave me plenty of entertainment and it was almost a "show within a show."

I could go on and on about each cast member but to put it simply — the casting was done perfectly. Each actor and actress felt born to play the role they were in.

If I could, I would buy a recording of this cast so that I could hear their talented voices for years to come.

This is another must see show from the BLT and the community better get their tickets fast.

The Bellevue Little Theatre will present the musical “Grease” on weekends, closing on March 27.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Reservations may be made online at www.bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or by calling 402-291-1554 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“Grease” features adult situations and language and is not recommended for those under the age of 13 — parental discretion is advised.

Todd Uhrmacher is stage director and costume designer for this production, and music director is D. Laureen Pickle. Choreographer is Debbie Massie-Schneweiss. Jenny Cupak-Carroll is stage manager and props master. Joey Lorincz is in charge of set and lighting design.

The cast includes Chloe Rosman, Evan Wohlers, Carli Tomac, Brooke Lewis, Riley Pope, Hannah Post, Adam J. Fulbright, Rider Mattheis, Nick LeMay, Donovan Carr, Heather Wilhelm, Natalie Schwartzenberger, Xavier Carr, Jared Dominguez, Kyle Avery, Miyronje “Mimi” Rone, Eric Cavanaugh, Felicia Ariza, Matt Lewis and Erica Nett.

The Bellevue Little Theatre is located at 203 W Mission Ave.

