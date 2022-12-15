BOWLING: Bellevue West splits competitive dual with Papio

Bellevue West and Papillion-La Vista split a competitive bowling dual at the Papio Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Girls

In the girls dual, Kaci Gindlesperger led the Monarchs with a 227 in a 746-698 win for the hosts, earning six team game points to the Thunderbirds’ three.

In game two, Karla Diaz followed up a 224 with 178 for the highest total TBird individual score, though was outpaced by Gindlesperger (188) again.

TBird teammates Amaiah Slade, Sarah Breaux and Carie Mascarella won their matchups as the visitors from Bellevue won 702-685, and 6-2 on team game points.

In the baker game, the TBirds won game one 129-120, lost 133-132, and won the decisive game in the best-of-three 169-164 to earn five baker team points and win the dual 13-8.

Bellevue West drops their first dual (7-1) while Papio improves to 6-2.

Boys

The Monarch boys narrowly won in the first game, 951-947, though TBird Nate Centineo had a dual-high 258. Parker Wolfe led Papio with a 218, and the Monarchs won with six team game points to two.

In game two, the Monarchs had more room with a 909-872 win, led by Austin Watts with 243. Daylan Lester from Bellevue West bowled a 244, and two teammates (Josh Nixon and Centineo) won their matches to limit the team game point deficit to 5-3.

In the baker game, the TBirds won 190-149, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the total deficit, as the Monarchs eked out an 11-10 win.

Papio improves to 7-1, while Bellevue West falls to 5-3.

Next up, the TBirds face Lincoln Southeast in Lincoln on Thursday, Dec. 15, while the Monarchs face cross-town rivals Papio South on Tuesday, Dec. 20.