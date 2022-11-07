Bowling set to return to Bellevue with Leopard Lanes announcing new ownership

Bellevue will have a bowling alley again.

Leopard Lanes will reopen next year under new ownership, according to an announcement made on Bellevue Bowling's Facebook page and the marquee outside the building.

"We can't wait to show you our completely renovated facility with fully upgraded bowling lanes and scoring machines, a fully upgraded kitchen and menu, renovated bathrooms — we are going to redefine family fun and entertainment," according to an Oct. 16 post.

Sarpy County property records didn't show a finalized sale as of Monday morning, listing the owner of Leopard Lanes as Leopard Partnership Ltd. The Nebraska Secretary of State's Office also didn't list any new filings for the partnership.

Renovations are expected to begin over the next few months. In addition to new bowling experiences and other staples, such as an arcade, the business said on Facebook that it plans to bring additional activities — hinting that axe throwing might be among them.

"We can't spill the beans on our new kitchen ideas... but we are cooking up some really amazing plans for food, menus and service!" the business said.

The bowling alley is located at 601 Chateau Drive in Bellevue.

Leopard Lanes closed in 2020 citing the economic hardship brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Max and Mickey Hanson opened the 32-lane bowling alley in 1978, along with Wildcat Lanes in Papillion and Cougar Lanes near 144th and L streets in Omaha. The other two alleys had closed in recent years.

“My mom and dad, they were very hard working, they started with nothing, they worked really hard and they’d be very sad to see this happening,” the Hansons daughter, Peggy Swarbrick, told the Bellevue Leader when Leopard Lanes announced its closure.

Two other metro area bowling alleys changed ownership last month. Bowlero Corp., which calls itself the world's largest owner and operator of bowling centers, purchased Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs and The Mark in Elkhorn.