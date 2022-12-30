BOYS BASKETBALL: Bryan falls to Millard North in Metro Holiday quarterfinals

A late Millard North run put the game away as Omaha Bryan fell 59-47 in the Metro Holiday quarterfinals on Friday, Dec. 30.

The Bears were able to stay within striking distance in the first half, closing out on Mustang shooters and keeping the deficit under 10 – 25-16 – at halftime.

Senior Mat Tut, who provided the heroics in the Bears’ 60-57 win over Omaha Central with a buzzer-beating three, provided five in Friday’s first half. A’mare Bynum led the way with six points, but Bryan struggled to get much else going.

Led by a nine-point third from Bynum, the Bears were able to stay in the game, trailing just 42-34 after the quarter.

At one point, Bryan got the deficit down to five, but an 11-0 Millard North run put the game away late.

With the 59-47 loss, the Bears drop to 4-4 on the season, next playing at Bellevue West on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:15 p.m.