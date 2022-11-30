BOYS BASKETBALL: Chieftains play competitive schedule with 'young, inexperienced' team

After just two wins during the regular season, Bellevue East boys basketball was able to win back-to-back games before district tournament play, when they lost to eventual state champion Millard North.

This year, the Chieftains return leading scorer, senior Ryan Lenear with eight points and six rebounds per game, but are still young and inexperienced.

“We will be young and inexperienced to start the year,” Bellevue East ninth-year head coach Chad Mustard said. “We need our older guys to be solid while our young guys adjust to varsity competition. (We have a) good schedule with plenty of competitive games.”

Along with the long slasher Lenear, starters Eli Robinson (senior; five points, five rebounds per game) and Ammi Williams (sophomore; four points, 0.8 rebounds per game as a part-time starter) will alleviate the pressure on inexperienced players.

Two other seniors, J.J. Ball – a role player who has “improved greatly” – and Jacobi Adams – long, athletic guard with bounce, transfer from Crestview, Florida – will be instrumental off the bench.

Mustard said junior Kael Walker provides ball handling and decision-making, and sophomores Kris Brown, Trey Tolbert and Isaac Gore collectively add craftiness, range, slashing, athleticism and defense.

Bellevue East tips off on Thursday, Dec. 1, in an invitational at Norfolk at 7:15 p.m.

Omaha Bryan (6-17 in 2021-22) begins their season on Thursday at home against Omaha Benson at 7:15 p.m., while Omaha Gross (4-21) hosts Lincoln Lutheran at the same time.