BOYS BASKETBALL: Foiled again! Thunderbirds offense falters in second half of state championship loss

LINCOLN – The Class A boys basketball state championship game between Millard North and Bellevue West was a battle in the first half, but the Thunderbirds offense went stagnant in the second half of a 67-57 loss to the Mustangs at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It was Millard North's second straight win against the Thunderbirds in the title game.

As was expected going into the game, both teams exchanged the lead back and forth early, though the Thunderbirds threw the first punch with a 5-0 surge to start the game. The Mustangs responded with an 8-0 run, with six points coming from senior David Harmon, and the game repeated a similar cycle through the first quarter that ended tied at 18.

"This year I really haven't been shooting the 3 as much as I like to, but ever since we got down to PBA, I've been hitting them pretty well," Harmon said. "So I just always had the full confidence because I know that I work out a lot and I try to shoot as much as I can if it's by myself, with my trainer, and if I get a few buckets to fall, I feel like nobody can stop me."

Just before halftime, the Thunderbirds were able to open up an eight-point lead on a layup by senior William Kyle, but the Mustangs ended the half on an 8-1 run to go into halftime trailing just 33-32.

At the break, Harmon led both teams with 15 points, while the Thunderbirds were balanced with Kyle, sophomores Jaden Jackson (10 points) and Jacob Arop (six points), and junior Josiah Dotzler (eight points). Both teams shot right around 50% in the opening half, and not much separated the teams.

“(Harmon) dominated the game,” Thunderbirds head coach Doug Woodard said. “He was a presence everywhere all night.”

In the third quarter, the Mustangs surged ahead to a 40-37 lead, forcing Bellevue West to call a timeout with 4:08 left in the quarter.

Millard North maintained the advantage through the rest of the quarter, beating the buzzer with a put-back layup to take a 49-42 lead into the fourth.

“We got stuck on one side too much, the ball didn’t get swung and reversed,” Woodard said. “They were pressing us so much and we responded with too much pounding the ball and keeping it in one spot. We needed to change sides of the floor more.”

"It just seemed like we never gave them a very good look on easy 3 pointers," Mustangs head coach Tim Cannon said. "They have so many guys that can shoot it well. And that's one thing we were trying to do, to go over the picks and not give much room."

The Thunderbirds were held scoreless for the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, and the Mustangs called timeout with 4:39 left in the game and their advantage at 54-44.

“We missed some stuff at the rim and they have something to do with that with their length and athleticism; they didn’t miss very much at all," Woodward said. "They took some things away from us and we didn’t respond real well to it.”

Jackson was fouled when he got a put-back to fall and converted the three-point play to cut the deficit to seven, but went down a few minutes later with a right ankle injury. Jackson was leading the team with 17 points before the injury.

Bellevue West never got closer than six, on a 3 from Dotzler, and Millard North pulled away to win its second straight title, with both coming against the Thunderbirds. Bellevue West beat Millard North in the 2020 title game.

Dotzler finished with 15 points, but was outpaced by Harmon with 26. Mustangs senior Jasen Green dominated the boards with Harmon as they combined for 17 rebounds, and Green added 13 points.

Green said his missed shot attempt that would have tied the game in 2020 (a 64-62 loss for the Mustangs) has fueled him for the last two years.

"Just knowing that I missed that shot, that could have... put us into overtime in that state championship, kind of fueled me for the next year," Green said. "And even this year, I still know what it feels like, feel awful after the game... So I use it as fuel for the last two years and especially this year, with all the talent that we have from 2021 gone, I had to step up a lot more as a leader."

The Thunderbirds’ season ends with heartbreak again, and seniors Kyle and Evan Inselman leave with a state championship, but more recently, two tough losses in the state championship game.

“We hope that you look at it through the lens that we played in three straight championships in an era where basketball’s about as good as it’s been in Nebraska," Woodward said. "To be able to do that, that’s something you’ll be able to talk about. They’re hurting right now, but hopefully you can reflect back on what it means.”

