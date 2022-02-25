BOYS BASKETBALL: Lenear and Prokupek lead as Bellevue East advances to A-1 semifinals

BELLEVUE -- In the first round of the A-1 District finals, with No. 1 Millard North waiting in the semifinals, Bellevue East boys basketball won 70-55 over Omaha Burke Friday night.

Both teams ran a pressure defense and the offenses took a while to get adjust, with the score at 9-7 in favor of the Chieftains with 2:33 left in the first quarter.

Senior Samuel Prokupek said they had to “just move the ball” to beat the press.

“Just moving the ball and being responsible for me to execute (the offense), he said.

“We knew that they were going to press three or four different ways,” head coach Chad Mustard added. “So we prepared for it. This is the third time we’ve played them, so we kind of knew for the most part… there were a couple stretches where it got helter-skelter, but for the most part we handled the pressure and we got easy (scores) when we did.”

Bellevue East freshman Ammi Williams picked up momentum and finished the quarter with eight points as the Chieftains jumped ahead to a 19-10 lead.

“It was a total team effort,” Mustard said. “Ammi came in, he’s been starting off-and-on in the second half of the season as a freshman, that’s hard to do in the Metro. But he’s just cool, calm, collected.”

Burke fought back in the second quarter, trimming the deficit to just six with 4:02 left in the first half.

But a timeout by Chieftains paid off, and led by the interior work of Prokupek, Bellevue East reestablished their advantage and took a 35-25 lead into the break.

“(Scoring inside) developed as the game went on, because they were really extending it and they were in foul trouble, so we knew that to get to the line,” said Prokupek.

Junior Ryan Lenear led the way with nine points, but Williams and Prokupek were just behind with eight and seven, respectively.

“We just calmed down, slow down the tempo a little bit,” Lenear said in regards to handling the pressure in the first half. “Try to find open teammates once again, and just try to finish when we beat their press.”

In the third quarter, Lenear and the Chieftains dialed up the pressure, scoring freely on offense and opening up a 51-35 lead with 1:27 left in the quarter.

“Ryan’s had a really good season,” Mustard said. “And he’s a guy who’s maybe playing out of position because we don’t have a six-(foot)-eight shot-blocker like we did last year. So we asked him to do a lot and maybe his body’s not quite ready for it, but he puts it all on the line for us.”

For the first several minutes of the fourth quarter,l the Chieftains continued to push the advantage, but as they started to bleed the clock, the Bulldogs made a push and cut the deficit down to 61-49 with 3:11 left in the game.

The Chieftains were able to stop the bleeding, thanks in large part to free throws from Lenear and Prokupek down the stretch. When the final buzzer sounded, the score read 70-55 in favor of Bellevue East, and Lenear had scored 22 points while Prokupek added 21 finished 8-11 from the free throw line in the game.

“Sam didn’t play (last) weekend,” Mustard said. “We didn’t even have Sam on the bench and we got him back. And we didn’t know how much he was gonna play. And he took advantage of his opportunity, finished around the rim, made a bunch of free throws. It was big for us.”

With the win, the Chieftains close their home schedule and send seniors Prokupek, Paul Schuyler, Anthony Moore, Kobi Connor, Gai Chan, Pani Bol and William Richter out of their career at South Gym with a win.

“Honestly it’s just a blessing because (Burke) had a better record, so we didn’t know where we were going to play,” Prokupek said. “So just being able to be back here at East, doing it one more time, it’s fun.”

But the work is not done for the Chieftains, who will now face top-seeded Millard North in the A-1 District semifinals on Monday at 7 p.m.

“That’s what I told them upstairs: I’ll never forget as an athlete, and I’ve had an opportunity to do a few things in my athletic career,” former North Dakota college basketball player and NFL tight end/offensive lineman Mustard said. “But I’ll never forget the day I took off my high school basketball uniform for the last time, and I was just glad they didn’t have to do it tonight.”

