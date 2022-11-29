BOYS BASKETBALL: Like lightning, Thunderbirds look to strike back this winter

Lightning.

It’s quick, electric and everywhere all at one.

And no matter how the saying goes, it can indeed strike twice.

Their name might be the Thunderbirds, but Bellevue West boys basketball is looking to strike back like lightning after back-to-back state title defeats to Millard North.

Leading that charge is a pair of seniors, Creighton commit Josiah Dotzler and a player head coach Doug Woodard has high expectations for, Jaxon Stueve.

Dotzler (15.7 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.2 turnovers per game, shot 50% from the field in 2021-22) has dominated the headlines in the preseason, but Stueve has been putting in the work in the gym, leading Woodard to expect a “great year” from the six-foot-four guard.

Stueve, committed to Concordia University, said the TBirds head coach has high expectations for everyone.

“I think I’ve done a really good job in the weight room this year and I’ve just gotten better and more confident. And so I just think it’ll be a fun year,” said Stueve, who averaged 5.1 points, 1.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game last year.

Balance and intensity will be important for managing those high expectations as the TBirds seek their fourth straight state championship game appearance.

“As a team, we just want to have fun with each other,” Dotzler said. “I feel like a lot of teams when they have high expectations, just put a lot of pressure on themselves. And I think as leaders of the team, we need to keep the intensity up in practice, as well as just trying to have fun with these guys, enjoy this year and take it one game at a time.”

Dotzler added that he tries not to let much outside noise get in the way of their goal.

“But I think just trying to focus on enjoying the process,” he said. “I mean, you only get one senior year, and so I just gotta have some fun with the guys and play the best I can play.”

For Woodard, having high expectations is much preferred to low expectations.

“The expectation is they play like what they are, which is a very experienced, talented, intelligent basketball team,” the 25-year Bellevue West head coach said. “Now what that translates into ultimately, there’s a lot of factors that weigh into that, but they’ve taken the thing pretty seriously … A lot of them have improved a significant amount since last year, so we tell them, never be afraid of high expectations, as there’s a lot of good in that. I’d much rather have those than low expectations.”

In each phase of the game, lightning will be the theme as the TBirds look to play quickly and aggressively.

On defense, Woodard said it will be “critical” to play aggressively without fouling and slowing the game down by getting into the bonus. Moving the ball will be the TBirds’ main objective on offense with a lot of scorers.

“Find a guy on a given night, the guy or guys that have a hot hand and let that happen,” Woodard said.

Dotzler and Stueve both added that the TBirds have a lot of “really great” shooters, which will be a strong point.

Intangibly, Bellevue West will “be fine” if they play the season with joy, confidence and hope, and play like lightning.

“Play with just oppressive, almost omnipresence,” Woodard said. “We told them like lightning, you see lightning, it’s everywhere and we want the opponent to feel like that. Intangibly, if they do those things again, I think we’ll be fine.”

“He (Woodard) developed that model for us this summer, and we just have bought into the theory that playing like lightning means being everywhere all at one,” Dotzler added. “We know that we’re going to make mistakes, but if we’re all having that same mindset of playing fast, playing everywhere on the court, we can help each other recover through things better. And it just allows the game to be played at such a pace that is very beneficial to the style that we play.”

Stueve added that the motto of playing like lightning and having fun while doing it makes their chemistry “a lot better.”

“And I think that can go a long way for us,” he said.

One challenge for the TBirds to overcome is the loss of William Kyle III in the post. Now at South Dakota State, Kyle III led the team with 1.9 blocks and 7.1 rebounds per game, and finished second with 12 points per game.

“We have Jacob Arop, who’s more of a traditional post kid, but he’s not gonna be the shot blocker that William was, but he does some things better than William did,” Woodard said of the junior Arop, who averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. “And then when Robbie (Garcia) is more in that position, Robbie’s a very tough matchup because he can score outside, from deep. He can handle the ball a little bit and put it on the floor. Again, won’t give maybe the defensive presence inside, so there’s other ways you got to try to come up with that. But we’re not asking those guys to be Will, just be themselves with the gifts God’s given them, that’s plenty.”

Outside of the four players named so far, junior guards Jaden Jackson and Eldon Turner (14.7 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game combined) have improved a “remarkable amount,” along with fellow junior guard Stephen Polichek, who Woodard called one of the betters scorers in the state.

“There’s some others that obviously figure into the mix, but again, we need each of those guys just to bring to the table a special set of skills that they have, which will make us a unique basketball team,” Woodard said.

To achieve the ultimate goal and bounce back from back-to-back state title defeats, Woodard said the TBirds will need to score more.

Dotzler added physicality as another key area to improve, and not putting all their focus on the end goal.

“I felt last year we weren’t as physically strong as we needed to be,” he said. “And this year, I feel like we’ve made that jump. But then the other thing I would say is just not worrying about the end of the year, worrying about trying to be better than we were last year, but really just taking it as the more we work, the more we play good as a team, the outcome will take care of itself.”

Stueve said last year’s experience is something they can build off of after coming up short.

“But we were so close to winning it, we can just build off that and since we’re bringing back so many guys that were in that game and played in that game, I think we can really use our experience right there,” he said.

Bellevue West tips off the season on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. against Columbus on the road.