BOYS BASKETBALL: Loss for Gross Catholic in Powers' final game

SPRINGFIELD -- Tuesday night's Class B Sub-district 2 semifinal game between Platteview and Gross Catholic finished as a 74-42 loss for the Cougars, and also saw the career of head coach Tim Powers come to a close.

"Yes, that was my last game," Powers said. "It was just time to kind of give someone else a try. And it's been a fun ride. They'll be in good hands next year."

The Cougars were completely stalled by the Trojans defensively early, as the visitors were held scoreless until only 40 seconds remained in the first quarter. By that point, junior Connor Millikan, leading Class B with nearly 28 points per game, had pushed the Trojans ahead to a 14-0 lead.

"I thought (Platteview's) defense took us out of anything, what we want to do offensively. So we never got into a flow offensively, but that was because of their defensive pressure on us and taking us out of everything we want to do."

Much remained the same in the second quarter, as Millikan continued to pour in the points and the Trojans increased their advantage.

While Gross Catholic was able to find a few buckets as the game progressed, the Trojans continued to answer with comprehensive defense and efficient scoring to push their lead up to 37-9 at halftime.

Threes began to fall more freely for the Cougars in the third quarter, as they knocked down a trio, but still Gross Catholic could not contain Millikan and the rest of the Trojans offense.

Even though they scored nearly three times more points in the third than the first two quarters combined, the visitors still trailed 63-27 going into the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter, Platteview ran away comfortably with a 32-point win.

"When I made the decision three, four weeks ago, and we had to make some decisions around the school with things," Powers said. "So I decided to tell everybody then, and it's always hard, your last game, it's always hard. You're gonna have some time, but it's hard for seniors on their last game, it's hard for some of our coaches because it's the last game (of the season)."

Facing a close lifelong friend, Platteview head coach Tim Brotzki, Powers expounded on their relationship and the difficulty of coaching against a friend.

"We go back to grade school, playing against each other, and obviously went to high school. I root for him every game, except when we play. It's hard to play against your friends, because we want him to do well. But we can put that aside when we ply and now I root for him."

Brotzki added, "Tim Powers is a good friend of mine. We went to high school together, he was in my wedding. I know this was his last game and he had a heck of a career at Gross."

