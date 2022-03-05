BOYS BASKETBALL: 'No pressure' for Bellevue West heading into state championships

Expectations will be high for Bellevue West heading into the NSAA Class A State Championships as the No. 2 team with a record of 23-3.

Their opponent will be Lincoln Pius X, who it beat 95-68 on Dec. 11, 2021. The game is schedule for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

On Wednesday, March 2 the Thunderbirds made it to state with a commanding 61-31 win over Millard South, and were led by sophomore Jacob Arop (14 points) and senior William Kyle (10 points).

On his mindset going into state Arop said the Thunderbirds have to be humble.

“(We) respect everybody who’s made it to there. It’s not gonna be easy, especially now. (We) just got to have a mindset of being humble and being ready to go. I’m just amped up.”

Kyle prioritizes defense as the key, using the cliché “defense wins championships.”

“Coaches emphasize this to us. Three-pointers and all that is not going to win state championships for us, because we’re not going to go every game shooting amazing. We definitely need to make sure our defense is good... Focus on our defense and executing our offensive plays, and then doing all the dirty work that a lot of teams might not want to do. I feel like if we do that, we could possibly be state champs.”

Junior Josiah Dotzler is the leading scorer for the Thunderbirds with 15.3 points per game, and leading passer with 4.5 assists per game.

“He’s a playmaker who can make everybody on the team great,” Arop said. “He’s a special guy to have on the team.”

Going into their fifth straight appearance at state, head coach Doug Woodard and Kyle both said any pressure comes from them.

“Nobody has higher expectations than we do,” Woodard said. “But at the same time we expect to go down there and play well, hopefully it’ll be well enough.”

“I feel like we just got to (think) there is no pressure for us,” Kyle added. “(We) just mainly have to keep working, push ourselves because we know that teams are gonna come out and give us their best game like Millard South did at the start of the game. We just got to keep working, stay disciplined and I feel like it will be fine.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.