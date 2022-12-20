BOYS BASKETBALL: Robinson leads four Chieftains in double figures as adjustments pay off

Defensive adjustments and distributed scoring were the keys for Bellevue East on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in a 65-54 win in the play-in round of the Metro Holiday Tournament.

The first half started fast for the Bunnies, who went on a 9-0 run with a trio of threes early in the first to take a 9-4 lead.

Benson continued to stretch their advantage, both with and without the three – 6-10 in the first half – and led by as much as 10.

“We weren't expecting them to hit a lot of threes,” senior Eli Robinson said. “So we had to really focus on closing out and making them dry. So once we started doing that, getting rebounds, we were able to push it and stop that from happening.”

But after falling behind 29-19, the Chieftains finished the half on an 11-3 run, with seniors Ryan Lenear scoring a pair of layups and Robinson – leading scorer in the half with 10 points – doing the same. A Kris Brown three also helped the Chieftains regain the momentum.

“We thought we had some things that we could run defensively and we had to scrap that,” Chieftains head coach Chad Mustard said. “That's on me, you have a plan, you prepare, and then they come and punch you in the mouth. So you got to reset, make a new plan, and the guys did a good job executing when we changed up the defense.”

The Chieftains continued to execute the message the coaching staff gave the players: to have great player and ball movement.

“We have young players that don't really maybe understand that yet,” Mustard said. “They're figuring it out and we're getting better. And so with that, we’re harder to guard, we get better looks and we knock them down.”

Offensive rebounds were also a key as the Chieftains stretched out their lead to 50-36 by the end of the third quarter, Jacobi Adams leading the way with eight points in the period.

“We've been rebounding better than most of our teams in the past. And so it's just a mentality, you got to know who's back, you got to crash the boards. There's no in between,” Mustard said.

A 12-0 Benson run late in the fourth cut the Bellevue East lead down to six with 1:15 left, but the Chieftains held off the rally for a 65-54 win.

Robinson led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Lenear added 13 and 9, and Adams had five blocks with 13 points and seven rebounds. Trey Tolbert (five rebounds, four assists) and Kris Brown combined for 18 points.

The Chieftains (3-5) were originally scheduled to face Bellevue West on Wednesday in the Metro first round, but all tournament games were postponed due to anticipated poor weather conditions until either Dec. 28 or 29.