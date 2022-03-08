BOYS BASKETBALL: Thunderbirds 'could be better' but cruise into state semifinals

LINCOLN -- Bellevue West comfortably advanced to the state semifinals with a 60-46 win over Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

From the start, the Thunderbirds controlled the game and opened up a 14-5 lead when the Thunderbolts called timeout with 2:07 left in the first quarter.

“Offensively, the first half I thought we were outstanding and that set the tone for the game,” Thunderbirds head coach Doug Woodard said.

Sophomore Eldon Turner knocked down a jumper as the first quarter buzzer sounded, and the Thunderbirds led 18-10.

An even bigger lead opened for the Thunderbirds in the second quarter, as senior William Kyle caught a lob and junior Josiah Dotzler continued to score at will (10 first-half points) as the lead reached 36-17 at halftime.

“We always come out aggressive, take the shots that are open, get the team involved, and tonight it was falling for me,” Dotzler said. “(Kyle’s dunks) electrify everybody. We need that spark. Sometimes when we’re down and he can get everyone back in the game. That also helps our defense and our offense just keep going.”

Dotzler finished the game with 14 points, but Woodard said he could have been even better.

“(He) played a good game, I thought Josiah should have finished, would have been a great game. Had he finished better at the rim, especially that third quarter. Because then the game would have been salted away. But he was attacking down the hill, he’s creating. He found his teammates some opportunities, and got his hands on some stuff defensively. So he had a good overall game.”

The Thunderbirds maintained their advantage through the third quarter, leading 46-28 heading into the final frame.

Although they were able to get as close as 14, the Thunderbolts were overwhelmed by the Thunderbirds and Bellevue West cruised the rest of the way to advance to the state semifinals.

“We let up a little defensively the second half, (and) they missed some easy shots or that could have gotten quite a bit closer,” Woodard said. “We have to clean that up and clean up finishing around the rim and we really didn’t shoot the ball well. Hopefully, next game maybe we’ll shoot the ball better.”

In the semifinals, the Thunderbirds will face either Omaha Westside or Creighton Prep at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“We’re not satisfied from this game,” Dotzler said. “We’re gonna learn from it, go back and watch some film and then just watch this next game (between Westside and Creighton Prep). See what we got to learn from, see who we got and come out prepared.”

