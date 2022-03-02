BOYS BASKETBALL: Thunderbirds cruise into fifth-straight state championships

BELLEVUE -- Bellevue West boys basketball overcame a slow start to advance to the state championships for the fifth straight season as big men Jacob Arop and William Kyle led the way to a 61-31 win over Millard South in the District A-2 Final.

“(Millard South) were obviously trying to shorten the game with long possessions, and then we rushed a couple of shots, didn’t handle that well,” Thunderbirds head coach Doug Woodard said. “Defensively, we were letting them be too comfortable, so they could make a minute, minute-and-10-second possessions.”

The Thunderbirds took a full quarter to get into the offensive groove, scoring just six points in the first. However, their defense kept them in the game, as they held the Patriots to just eight points, and the hosts went into the second quarter trailing by just two.

“First quarter, everybody was a little antsy,” sophomore Arop said. “I mean, I was, I know that. But after the first quarter, in the second quarter, we started getting a groove, everybody started doing their job, and we handled business.”

In the second quarter, led by Arop, the Thunderbirds took over and held the Patriots to just four points while Arop alone scored six in the quarter.

A steal led to a fastbreak score, then a block electrified the crowd, and a dunk by senior William Kyle was an exclamation point midway through the quarter.

“It was definitely our defensive end (that changed),” Kyle said. “We definitely let them do what they wanted on defense, reverse it and milk the clock a little bit. In the second half... we picked up the defense a lot more, and that all transferred into easy offensive points.”

About his dunks (also caught a lob in the third quarter from junior Josiah Dotzler), Kyle said: “That’s all my teammates who set me up, find me open. So I appreciate them, they’re looking for me. It feels great. Hammer-time, like the interviewers say in the booth, ‘Hammer-time for Will Kyle.’ So yeah, definitely (feels) great.”

By halftime, the Thunderbirds had stretched their lead to 27-12, with Arop leading the way with eight points.

“They were double-teaming Will and I came up to the free throw line, and after that I just kept cutting and cutting,” Arop said. “Coach just kept telling me to cut, and it was just wide open every time. Props to Will, I don’t know how many assists he has, it’s probably 200, I don’t know. Will is a main reason why I had my points.”

Little changed the rest of the game, as the run that closed the second quarter eventually reached 21-0 before the Patriots finally put an end to that. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Thunderbirds had comfortably seen out a 30-point win and became district champions.

“It’s wonderful, it’s amazing,” Arop said. “Now everybody in my family has been to state. I was the last one... I accomplished it now, everybody has been to state, so it’s amazing.”

“It’s great for these kids,” Woodard added. “After losing the kids we lost last year with Chucky (Hepburn) and Frankie (Fidler) and Greg (Brown), they’re a great group of seniors, for them to pave their own way, chart their own path, it’s very satisfying.”

Just two years removed from winning the Class A State Championship, the Thunderbirds are near or at the top of the rankings in Nebraska and are expected to be strong favorites to win it all again at state.

“I feel like we just got to (think) there is no pressure for us,” Kyle said. “Just mainly have to keep working, push ourselves because we know that teams are gonna come out and give us their best game like Millard South did at the start of the game. We just got to keep working, stay disciplined, and I feel like we’ll be fine.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.