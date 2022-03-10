BOYS BASKETBALL: Thunderbirds fly into state championship game with soaring third quarter

LINCOLN — Bellevue West overcame a slow start in the first half and exploded in the third quarter on the way to a comfortable 68-51 win over Creighton Prep in the Class B state semifinals Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With the win, the Thunderbirds advance to the state championship game for the third straight year, where they will face Millard North — also for the third straight time.

“We’re celebrating right now, but the thing I’m gonna tell (the team and fans) is there’s still one more, job’s not finished,” said junior Josiah Dotzler, who led the charge in the second half. “We got to keep preparing, keep getting ready to go.”

In the first half, Creighton Prep shot 13-18 from the field and led 32-27. Thunderbirds head coach Doug Woodard compared it to shooting drills.

“There was no defensive pressure, and they were comfortable," he said. "And then at the offensive end, zero execution on our part. Prep took us out of some things and we had a discussion about toughness, ‘wanting it-ness’ at halftime."

The Thunderbirds had a discussion at halftime, and Dotzler said Woodard “really got at us” at halftime.

“(He) told us we really got to toughen up, and I felt (in the) second half we didn’t look for those calls. We fought through the fouls and we were able to finish.”

Bellevue West went on a quick 10-4 burst to take a 37-36 lead before Creighton Prep called timeout with 4:42 left in the third quarter.

From there, Dotzler scored 11 of the team’s 23 points as they held the Junior Jays to just five points and the Thunderbirds went into the fourth quarter leading 50-37.

“Coach’s halftime speech really motivated us to just attack and keep going,” Dotzler said. “There’s nothing to lose out here on this big stage. So in the third quarter, I just came out and took the shots that were available.”

During the flip from a slim Creighton Prep lead to a dominant one for Bellevue West, steals and electric plays like a putback dunk by senior William Kyle pushed the momentum.

“T-Bird basketball right now, it’s just a lot of fun,” Dotzler said. “And so when we can put in those dunks and we all can start celebrating together, it really brings our team to life. And our defense really picks up our offense, and we all just end up having a great time together out there.”

By the end of the game, Dotzler had 22 points, but like their quarterfinal win over Lincoln Pius X, Woodard thought his first half could have been better.

“I think the first half (he) was a little bit too tight and forced some things,” Woodard said. “(In the second half) one, he let his defense dictate some things and made much better decisions especially in that third quarter. He got us revved up, and Will was such a presence inside and finished at a high level... Those two really led us.”

Kyle added 14 points.

Bellevue West will play Millard North for the Class A state title at 6 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

