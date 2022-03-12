BOYS BASKETBALL: Trilogy completed tonight between Bellevue West and Millard North

In any good movie trilogy, one side wins in the first movie, the other wins in the sequel, and the intrigue is at a peak heading into the third.

For the Thunderbirds of Bellevue West and the Mustangs of Millard North, the trilogy will culminate at 6 p.m. tonight in the NSAA Class A Boys State Championship Game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

In the first state championship matchup between the two teams in 2020, the Thunderbirds narrowly won 64-62. Last year, the teams couldn’t be separated in regulation, and the Mustangs won 84-78 in overtime.

Now, the two teams come in with nearly identical records (Millard North 25-2, Bellevue West 25-3), both falling to Omaha Westside, while the Thunderbirds lost 81-62 to Centennial from Corona, Calif., at home on Dec. 18 and were upset by Gretna 60-49 on January 7. In the regular season matchup between the two teams in Bellevue on January 27, Bellevue West handed Millard North their second loss of the season, 73-64.

Junior Josiah Dotzler led the way for the Thunderbirds during the regular season and district finals with 15.3 points, 4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, and has continued through the quarterfinals and semifinals of the state tournament by scoring 43 total points.

Sophomore Jacob Arop and senior William Kyle have also been key players for the Thunderbirds throughout the season, combining for 20.4 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. Sophomore Jaden Jackson and senior Evan Inselman have also contributed, combining for 17.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in the Thunderbirds’ journey back to the state championship game.

For the Mustangs, seniors Jasen Green (commit to Creighton) and David Harmon have combined for 32.7 points and 15.7 rebounds per game, while Harmon dished out 77 assists through the district finals. Senior Nick Dolezal adds 8.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, while sophomore Elijah Geath passed out 74 assists through the district finals.

In their road to the state championship game, the Thunderbirds won their district final 61-31 over Millard South, and then beat Lincoln Pius X 60-46 in the state quarterfinals and Creighton Prep 68-51 in the semifinals, overcoming a 10-point second quarter deficit.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs ran through Omaha North 81-57 in their district final, and then beat Elkhorn South 62-50 in the state quarterfinals before beating Gretna 58-43 in the semifinals.

The rubber match between the two teams will be decided tonight in Lincoln, and if the last two state championship games between these two teams is any indication, expect a thriller.

