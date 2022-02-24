BOYS DIVING: Orth finishes second coached by 4-time state champion, Shaddy 'satisfied' with fourth

LINCOLN -- In the 2022 NSAA Boys Diving State Championships on Thursday, leading qualifier Landon Orth from Papillion-LaVista/Papillion-LaVista South and Zach Shaddy from Bellevue West established an early foothold and kept pace with the best competitors in the field, but couldn’t quiet pull out the championship.

Both divers scored highly on their third dive (58.90 for Shaddy and 54.60 for Orth), and briefly held the lead. For Shaddy, it was a backward 2.5 somersault tuck that he was surprised by.

“During warm-ups, it wasn’t looking too good,” Shaddy said. “But I went up there and I took a deep breath and I did it and I was surprised honestly. Got it done.”

When the first cut arrived after five dives, both were safe in second and fourth place, though fellow PLV-PLVS diver Carsen Grigaitis was cut with the lowest score.

Over the next three rounds before the next cut, Shaddy and Orth remained in the top four and stayed in contention for the state championship against Ryan Matthews of Creighton Prep and David Hatt of Lincoln Pius X.

But in rounds nine and ten, Shaddy totaled just 51.3, compared to a third round when he earned seven more points.

“I got most of my big dives down, except for the back two-and-a-half,” Shaddy said. “But all of my other 3.0 (degree of difficulty) and above dives, they were done to my satisfaction… I’ve put in the work this year and it’s come out to show. I’m happy with how I did today.”

Meanwhile, Orth kept putting up 40-plus, but was outpaced by Matthews, who ultimately finished less than five points ahead of Orth’s 456.85.

Dealing with stiches in his left knee, Orth said he was “a little less mentally prepared than normal” while dealing with the expectations that come with being the leading qualifier.

“I was a little nervous to say the least because I did all this stuff in stiches. I was a little scared of how the turnout was gonna be, how my dives were gonna look, but I was overall calm. I was still a little nervous though.”

Coached by four-time girls diving state champion for Papillion-LaVista (1991-94) Jodi (then Janssen) Stice part-time last year, Orth went from a fifth-place finish at state in 2020 to third in 2021. This year, Stice coached full-time, and Orth moved up to second place at the state’s biggest stage.

Stice joked after the state championship about taking the credit, but then said the credit goes to Orth for putting in the hard work.

“Similarities (between us) are the drive,” Stice said. “I think we both have that drive, the drive to do better, which I enjoy. I think the differences are… when I was a freshman, I didn’t know, and then (winning state) happened. And then I had pressure right from the get go.

"Landon comes in, and he’s doing great, and every year he’s doing better, and that’s a true sign of a champion. He will improve every year and it’s been a pleasure coaching him and coaching at my alma mater.”

Stice responded that she will listen to what Orth wants, but “absolutely” plans to coach to what Orth wants.

“When I see him and tears show up in my eyes, because he makes my heart happy, because he does so well. And he listens, that’s my payment. He does such a great job everyday at practice and it shows with how well he does at state.”

For Orth, his mindset going into next year as a senior is simple:

“It’s champion time.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.