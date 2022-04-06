BOYS GOLF: Ames earns first individual win in Chieftain Invitational

Preston Ames of Bellevue West was the top individual medalist in the Chieftain Invitational at Tara Hills Golf Course in Papillion on Wednesday.

Ames, who shot a 72 and won by four strokes, earned his first individual win and said the feeling was "amazing."

"I've been looking forward to this forever, since I started playing golf," the Thunderbirds senior said. "I've just been getting better and better every year and (winning) feels awesome. My goal has always been to win a tournament and I've been very close a bunch of times. But to finally get it done feels awesome."

Even with the immense challenge of average wind speeds of around 20-25 mph, Ames focused on keeping the ball low.

"I drove the ball really well, (I tried to) just keep it in between the cut grass," Ames said. "It was good... hit a lot of greens, I think I hit like 15 out of 18 greens and that helped a lot."

Moving forward, Ames said his goal is to "keep shooting low" and reach the state tournament.

"To be there and medal at the state tournament (is my goal)," he said.

The Thunderbirds finished in fourth with a score of 338, while the host Chieftains were further down the board with a 429.

"Really tough conditions," Chieftains head coach Chad Mustard said. "We got a bunch of beginning golfers that are still trying to figure it out, but they're getting better... We're still gonna have some goals ahead of us I think we're gonna be able to reach but it's gonna take a little work."

One of those goals is to break 400, but Mustard understands it will be a challenge.

"It's hard, we don't have a ton of kids that grew up playing golf, so we're really teaching them from scratch," he said. "We're gonna have to get better at the short game, at chipping and putting, playing around the green is where we'll save a bunch of strokes."

Mustard added that hosting the annual Chieftain Invite is a "fun deal" because they get to face "so many teams."

"It's a great variety of golfers, it's great to put it on for the kids."

Two other schools from Bellevue participated, as Omaha Gross Catholic finished with a team score of 369 and Omaha Bryan with a 506.

Next for Bellevue East, Bryan and Gross will be an invite at Benson Park Golf Course on Wednesday, April 13, while West will host an invite at Willow Lakes on Thursday, April 14.

