BOYS GOLF: Chieftains and Thunderbirds both improve through spring season

Bellevue East and West both improved this season, and Preston Ames stood out for the Thunderbirds with his first tournament win in the Chieftain Invitational on April 6.

Bellevue East

What golfers stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team?

"Senior Sam Bleske was a great addition to our team this season," head coach Chad Mustard said. "It was his first year out and it didn't take him long to grab a hold of the number one position on our varsity squad. He was very dedicated and focused on improving every day of practice."

Which ones made the biggest strides?

"Sophomores Darius Small and Brayden Leibert both made great strides and were a part of our team that shot the lowest team score in four years at Miracle Hill this season. They have a chance with some hard work this summer to help us continue to drop our team score and become even more competitive in the Metro over their final two years!"

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

"We saw steady, incremental improvement by all of our varsity golfers that helped us drop our team score from meet to meet all season," Mustard said. "Comparing results from last season to this season we had improved by 30-60 strokes. I think our range work has improved the consistency of ball striking and our short game work have been the key factors in the improvements from last year to this year."

Bellevue West

What golfers stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team?

"For the Thunderbirds, Preston Ames had a really solid season, he qualified for his second state tournament... and won the Bellevue East Invite. He also placed in the top 15 in seven tournaments," head coach Robert Klug said.

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

"Overall the team made good strides this year with four top-five finishes on the year," Klug said.

