BOYS SOCCER: Bears victorious in thriller for first state tournament win

Papio South and Omaha Bryan battled in an instant classic in the state quarterfinals at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday, May 10, as the Bears won their first state tournament game on penalty kicks.

Bears head coach Daniel Vasquez said it feels "amazing" to make history.

"Honestly, history wasn't in the back of my mind," he said. "Obviously, it was just getting this special team through, that was in the back of my mind. We celebrated and then acknowledged that we had made history and the boys were very proud of that. Some of them got really emotional and understood what that really meant."

The Bears were also playing for their moms on Hispanic Mother's Day, a point made by Vasquez before the game.

"I told them to make sure that they play for their moms today, make sure their moms were proud of them and their performance," he said. "And I think they did that. And I think that's one of the things that pushed us to push even harder the second half and clean up the mess we made in the first half."

That mess started early when the Titans got off to a flying start when senior Gus Kriegler placed a shot into the bottom right corner just four minutes in.

A little under 20 minutes later, junior Colin Macke made an excellent tackle in the penalty box and calmly slotted a low shot into the bottom right corner to make it 2-0.

Just 15 seconds before halftime, Bryan senior Cesar Hernandez struck the ball brilliantly off an assist from senior Armando Ahumada-Orozco to make it 2-1 at the break.

"(We were) really just fighting and not let our heads down," Hernandez said. "And we got it. After that we got motivated with that (goal)."

"It was really important," Vasquez added. "Most importantly, it was just that we believe until the end, that was the message, the belief. There was a couple (chances), one they cleared it off the line and the other one hit the post. So it was a challenge of, do we believe until the end, can we keep going until the end? And obviously they answered that question today."

For most of the second half, the Titans were able to withstand the Bears constant pressure, and even had chances of their own in thrilling end-to-end action.

However, with four minutes left, Hernandez made a turn around a defender and hit the ball phenomenally once again and fired a shot into the top left corner to level the game at two.

"Cesar is just an incredible guy off the field, he's just a really goofy guy, but when it's time to get the job done, he gets up there and gets the job done," Vasquez said.

Titans head coach Dave Lawrence credited Hernandez for his "amazing" shots that were "one-in-a-million," but Hernandez sees them as the regular.

"I'm used to those," Hernandez said. "Last year (too), I keep scoring bangers like that, and I'm gonna keep doing it."

The game calmed down for the rest of regulation (aside from some literal fireworks outside the stadium and chants of U-S-A and Me-xi-co inside Morrison Stadium) and through both 10-minute halves of overtime, and went to penalty kicks.

In PKs, Hernandez, juniors Francisco "Paco" Barajas and Donovan Williams, and senior Carlos Vargas all scored as the Bears benefitted from Papio South penalties that were skied over the goal and hit the cross bar.

After the 4-2 win on penalty kicks, Hernandez isn't satisfied.

"I want to keep pushing until we win it all," he said. "I really do."

Now in the state semifinals, the Bears will face Omaha Westside, who they faced twice (4-2 loss, 1-0 win in overtime) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

"I think they're feeling confident (after their quarterfinal win)," Vasquez said. "They just beat (Creighton) Prep, who they had lost to, so obviously they're confident. We just got to get up there and rest a bit, make plans for the next game and take it day-by-day. Enjoy tonight for sure, and then get back to it tomorrow."

