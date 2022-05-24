BOYS SOCCER: Omaha Bryan makes magical run to state semifinals, other teams take strides

While the other three Bellevue schools went through pedestrian campaigns, Omaha Bryan went on a tumultuous journey to get to the state semifinals.

Omaha Bryan

Head coach Daniel Vasquez led the Bears to a 14-6 record and a magical run that ended with a 2-1 loss to Omaha Westside in the state semifinals. Along the way, the Bears beat Papio South twice, split meetings with Gretna, beat Creighton Prep and won one of three against Westside.

The Bears also hosted districts for the first time, culminating with a 3-2 win over Lincoln Southeast on May 5.

First, what players/athletes stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team?

Carlos Onfre Vargas, Cesar Hernandez, Kevin Santos, Uriel Flores, Chrisofer Gallardo-Mejia, Xavier Moralez and Francisco Barajas were players that came out big in big games. They help us accomplish new record and new heights for the program. This player worked hard and played hard and took this program to their second state appearance, and their first semifinal in school history. Cesar Hernandez scored the first goal in a state tournament. Cesar Hernandez scored the only goals in state (three goals).

What were the biggest strides this season?

Winning against the top five ranked teams. Gretna, C.Prep, Westside, and Papio South.

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

The improvement was working as team and becoming a strong family. We took the team to a new level and set new standards for program.

Bellevue East

The Chieftains finished the season 4-13, with a win over cross-town rivals Bellevue West. From a 1-14-1 record last year, the Chieftains showed plenty of improvement to head coach Jeremy Lenz.

First, what players/athletes stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team? Which ones made the biggest strides this season?

Schyler Smeby, our goalie and captain, was the biggest stand out this year. He led the state in saves and broke both the season and career saves record at Bellevue East.

Fernando Bautista made a big impact in our defense and showed great leadership even as a sophomore player.

Wesley Eidenmiller scored a lot of important goals for us and was our main threat offensively.

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

We made some big strides in how we defended higher up the field and moved the ball offensively. Both of these things were a weakness of ours at the beginning of the game.

Bellevue West

The Thunderbirds, meanwhile, took a small step back from 6-10 in 2021 to 4-11 this year.

Wins came against Omaha North, Omaha Northwest, Benson and Papillion-La Vista, and the season ended with a 4-0 loss to Lincoln Southwest on April 30.

Omaha Gross Catholic

The Cougars had the toughest season, dropping from 4-12 to 2-14 this year. The season ended with a 9-0 loss to eventual state champions Skutt Catholic on May 3.

