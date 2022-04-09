BOYS SOCCER: Omaha Bryan stuns No. 1 Westside in Metro quarterfinals

After 98 minutes of scoreless soccer in the Metro Tournament quarterfinals, Omaha Bryan forward Francisco "Paco" Barajas passed a low shot off the post and into the back of the net past a helpless Westside goalkeeper.

"Honestly, I thought he (teammate Ibrahim Omar) was going to take it himself, but he found me, let me take the shot," Barajas said. "I thought I was gonna miss because I hit the post, and then it went in."

After losing to Westside 4-2 on March 28 and an upset loss at Lincoln High on April 2, Bears head coach Daniel Vasquez Gutierrez said the loss to the Links made the team had to "get ready to play and not just expect to win."

In the Metro round of 16, the Bears got back in the win column with a 1-0 win over Millard West, and a rematch against Westside provided a great opportunity.

"I told the guys, this was a great opportunity to show that we can come back from this (loss to Lincoln), we can learn, and they definitely did that. I'm so proud of them for that," Vasquez Gutierrez said.

After giving up four goals in the last matchup, Vasquez Gutierrez said the team was tactically able to analyze the Warriors and pick up on any mistakes.

"We did our (type of) game, and the results shows," he said. "We stuck to our game, and trusted in each other and we believe in what what we needed to believe in, and we got it done."

Barajas said that getting the winning goal "means a lot", and Vasquez Gutierrez said "it's huge for us."

"Mentally overall, I think our boys realized that we came together during the weekend and as a group reunited, we got some things out of the way," the Bears head coach said. "These guys, they worked their ass off on the field."

With the improbable and exciting win, the Bears improve to 5-3 and advance to the Metro semifinals, where they will travel to Gretna to face the Dragons on Monday at 7 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.