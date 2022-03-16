BOYS SOCCER: Previewing the season ahead in Bellevue

In the city of Bellevue, boys soccer is contested by four teams: Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Omaha Bryan and Omaha Gross Catholic, all of whom missed out on the state tournament in 2021 and will look to improve this year.

Beginning with the Chieftains, head coach Jeremy Lenz coaches a team that finished 1-14-1 and faces the challenges of playing with a young and small roster that presents challenges.

“(The roster) can make it tough during the season with a packed schedule and not a lot of rest between games,” Lenz said.

Lenz also hopes to use the conditioning from the practices before the season to stay healthy during the season.

Areas the stand out for Lenz are the team’s organization, discipline and work ethic. Seniors like goalie Schyler Smeby and midfielder Alan Najarro will “provide some strong leadership” for Bellevue East.

Other stand-out players are returning starters Wesley Eidenmiller and Fernando Bautista, providing options in attack and defense.

“I expect that we will handle adversity and stay united through games no matter the outcome. We will be disciplined and support each other on and off the field,” Lenz said.

The Chieftains will open the season at home against Millard West on Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

The other school in the Bellevue system is the West Thunderbirds, who finished with a record of 6-10 in 2021. Head coach Alan Carr faces the challenges of six freshman on the varsity team, outnumbering the seniors, and a tough schedule.

However, Carr does have a “good mix of players” with the talented underclassmen and veteran seniors. Some players that stand out are sophomore Alex Althof, freshman Octavio Miranda and senior Jackson McVay.

Carr said his expectations are “to be competitive in most games, hoping for more than a .500 (winning percentage) season.”

The Thunderbirds’ first game will be at home against Elkhorn South on Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

As the best team in 2021 according to record (10-8), the Omaha Bryan Bears are led by head coach Daniel Vasquez Gutierrez. Like most teams, the biggest challenge will be to replace their graduated seniors, but they have alternatives.

“We have a lot of young players that have stepped up and will look to cover those spots. I am confident that with time a lot of the new players to our varsity program will deliver the results we need,” he said.

Vasquez Gutierrez said his team is working hard at practice under the guidance of returning players, and the seniors are “leading the way.”

This season, the Bears will rely on their five pillars: work, family, believe, pride and purpose.

“This team has a purpose and (belief), and they are working hard as (a) family to accomplish them. (These) boys bleed green and love this school (and) are ready to show what Omaha Bryan soccer is all about.”

Carlos Vargas, Christopher Gallardo, Uriel Flores, Cesar Hernandez and Kevin Santos are players that Vasquez Gutierrez specifically named, but he also said some young players are “hungry and will look to prove they belong at this level.”

Vasquez Gutierrez expects his team to work hard at practice, “empty the tank,” and to translate play from practice to games and compete in every game.

“Last year we won our two home-invite tournaments for the first time in program history. We played in a district final. This is our second year together and we are looking to take the next step.”

The Bears open their season by hosting Omaha Northwest on Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

The final team in Bellevue, Gross Catholic, plays in Class B and finished 4-12 in 2021.

Head coach Mike Nolte said a challenge facing his team is their size.

“I have a lot of technical kids but the physical part of the game could be an issue,” Nolte said.

A strength of the Cougars will be down the middle of the pitch in his midfield and centerbacks, and players that stand out are seniors Andrew McNamara, J.D. Vargas and Jake Barnard, and sophomore Chris Constantino and Gabe O’Doherty.

Nolte’s goal for the team this year is “to grow as a team. Be better than last year.”

The Cougars begin their season at Conestoga on Thursday, March 17 at 5 p.m.

