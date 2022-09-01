BOYS TENNIS: Bellevue East sweeps Ralston for first win of season

After losses to Millard West and Elkhorn South, and a tournament in Lincoln to open the season, Bellevue East swept a dual against Ralston at home on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Chieftains head coach Krista Tew said starting against the Wildcats and Storm tested their limits.

"There was a lot of matches that it wasn't 8-0, we had some 7-9s, we had tie breaks, all those kinds of things," Tew said. "So that shows we do have the talent here, it's just rough and we kind of got to figure out what works for everybody and where they're comfortable spot is."

Tew added that their 9-0 sweep of Ralston showed her the Chieftains are a "good team" that can excel if they put their mind to it.

Two players who have surprised Tew make up her No. 2 doubles team: Cole Holbrook and Jace Taggart.

"They really competed on Friday in our Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln High tournament," Tew said. "In our pool play, we had Papio, which ended up winning the tournament, and we also had Lincoln High, who's always a competitive team, and both of their losses were 5-8."

Tew said she was "pretty happy" with those performances, including an 8-5 win over Lincoln Northeast and a close loss to Millard South.

"I would definitely say Jace and Cole have been the biggest surprises for me," Tew said.

Playing the tougher teams has also given Bellevue East the opportunity to bring out better athletes.

"We have higher expectations and standards and we don't want to constantly lose, we were not going to give (tougher teams) the win," Tew said. "Yes, they may win because they deserve to, but we're at least going to make them run for it."

Against the Rams on Wednesday, doubles teams won 8-2 (Holbrook/Taggart and Kade Bach/Eli Carrera) and 8-0 (Cyrus Cheshier/Evan Scott).

All but Taggart (8-1) won 8-0 in their singles matches, while Brandon Tracy won his match 8-2.

The Chieftains next match will be in an invitational in Columbus on Friday.