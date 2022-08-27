BOYS TENNIS: Bellevue West starts strong after losing Witkop, No. 1 doubles team

Bellevue West got off to a strong start against Gross Catholic before _ in an invitational in Lincoln on Friday, Aug. 26.

Senior No. 1 Tanner Adams battled back from being down 5-1 to make it 7-6, but lost 8-6 to Cougars’ No. 1 William DeLaet.

“That's his first meaningful varsity match,” Thunderbirds head coach Steve Lemon said. “He played No. 1 JV last year and moving up from No. 1 JV to No. 1 varsity is humongous, it's a really big jump. Most people don't do that.”

Each of the other players (Bryce Ripley, Tanner Hosick, Peyton Lemon, Johnathan Sevick and Koen Zimmerman) won 8-0 or 8-1, and the doubles teams (Hosick/Lemon, Zimmerman/Cooper Moore, and Adams/Ripley) each won 8-2.

“I was really impressed with (Adams) and then the other guys, they all took care of business winning 8-0 or 8-1 so that was impressive,” Lemon said.

For Sevick, Zimmerman, Moore and Adams, each win was their first at the varsity level.

In Lincoln, both doubles teams swept first place, and Ripley finished third. As a team, the Thunderbirds also finished third.

Through the rest of the season, the Thunderbirds will have to replace Jeremiah Witkop, who finished third place in the No. 1 singles in the state tournament and second at Metros. No. 1 doubles partners Ryan Sullivan and C.J. Towne also must be replaced.

Lemon expects Hosick and Peyton Lemon to fill the No. 1 doubles spot, but said Witkop was the "best player Bellevue West has ever had" and the loss of Sullivan/Towne leaves a “huge mountain to climb,” but the head coach is still confident.

“But our two doubles (Hosick/Lemon) finished sixth at state last year, so we’re moving them up to one and keeping them together,” Steve Lemon said. “I just think we're going to surprise some people. I think a lot of people think oh, they lost Jeremiah, which is huge, and so they're going to be down this year and we're not going to finish sixth at state like we did last year. That will be unbelievable, but I don't think we would say we are down.”

Lemon said the Thunderbirds’ biggest challenge will be taking the new guys and figuring out where they fit in.”

“I'm looking for a No. 2 doubles team. I'm pretty sure I know what my lineup is minus a doubles team. So we're trying this out with Koen and Cooper and seeing if that works. If it doesn't, we'll mix it up.”