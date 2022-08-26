BOYS TENNIS: Gross Catholic faces tough start with little experience

Facing a difficult opening week with a team made up of inexperienced players, Gross Catholic boys tennis head coach Mike Renner expects the team will compete well after the first week.

The Cougars opened their season with a dual against Bellevue West on Thursday, Aug. 25.

In the No. 1 singles match, senior William DeLaet defeated Tanner Adams. Renner said DeLaet epitomizes the improvement he has seen through the years of coaching.

“He was a decent player as a freshman, he was a little better as a sophomore, he was pretty decent last year,” Renner said. “But this year, he’s upped his level. He’s hitting the ball a lot harder sometimes, and he’s approaching the net better than he did last year.”

Aside from DeLaet, the other five varsity players lost 8-0 or 8-1 against Bellevue West, and the three doubles teams -- DeLaet/Benji Pajnigar, Elliott Cook/Cooper Franks and Andrew Powers/Thomas Brousek -- each lost 8-2. With two seniors, two juniors, five sophomores and two freshmen, the Cougars will have to compete for experience.

“One of the juniors hasn’t played, this is his first year of tennis,” Renner said. “And the other junior hasn’t played for a couple years and he’s coming along but he’s not there yet.”

Renner is also without two players who he expected would play but transferred after the May 1 deadline.

As the Cougars go throughout the season, which continues with an invitational in South Sioux City on Monday, Aug. 29, they will need to “work hard and try to improve better groundstrokes.”

“Cut down the unenforced errors, quit giving away so many points,” Renner said. “But I knew that coming in, we’re gonna be inexperienced for the most part, gonna be some growing pains. But I like this team, great kids.”

After South Sioux City, the Cougars will face Skutt Catholic on Tuesday, and then a Class B invite in Lincoln on Friday. Renner expects the difficult start to continue, but said the Cougars should “be able to compete pretty well” against mostly Class B schools.

“I think we should probably win more than half of our duels after that first week,” Renner said. “(I hope) the kids don’t get too far down in the dumps after that first one. But like I said, they’re good kids, and they listen well and they try to do what you can do. A lot of them, this is the first time they've picked up a tennis racket. The ones that have played before haven't played a whole lot.”