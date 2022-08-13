 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS TENNIS PREVIEW

BOYS TENNIS: Improving technique top priority for newer Omaha Bryan players

The key focus for Omaha Bryan boys tennis this year will be on technique as they aim to give opponents stiffer competition.

“Our first goal is to solidify the technique of our players to eliminate a lot of unforced errors and have our varsity team focus on strategy this season,” Bears head coach Ricardo Hernandez said. “Hopefully, this will make us much more competitive since all of our varsity consists of first- and second-year players.”

The key player for the Bears will be senior and second-year player Bryan Benitez.

“He is athletic and very durable,” Hernandez said. “He is only a second-year player, but plays as if he has much more experience.”

Aside from Benitez, the Bears will have to shed the technique and footwork of the JV level and give their opponents stiff competition. 

“Our biggest challenge to overcome this season will be our consistency,” Hernandez said. “We must reduce our unforced errors to win more matches this year. If we can improve our technique, we can accomplish this.”

Omaha Bryan will open the season on Tuesday, Aug. 30, against Omaha Buena Vista at 4 p.m.

