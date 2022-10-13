BOYS TENNIS: Three TBirds advance to consolation matches, Chieftains and Bears' seasons end

OMAHA -- Through day one of the state tournament at Koch Tennis Center, Bellevue West had a singles player and doubles team advance to the second day, while Bellevue East and Omaha Bryan exited on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The Thunderbirds’ No. 1 singles player, junior Tanner Adams, lost 6-2, 6-1 to 10-seed Michael Foster from Norfolk, but senior 8-seed Bryce Ripley (No. 2 singles) swept his opponent from Columbus. Ripley then defeated 9-seed Alex Bauer from Norfolk (6-3, 6-4) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Ripley was swept by 1-seed Samarth Sajeesh from Lincoln East, but will play Andrew Lozier from Papio for a spot in the fifth-place consolation match tomorrow.

In No. 1 doubles, senior Peyton Lemon and junior Tanner Hosick won 6-1, 6-1 over Lincoln Northeast, and 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 over 7-seed Lincoln Pius X to advance to the quarterfinals against 2-seed Kearney.

Lemon/Hosick lost 6-1, 6-4 to the Bearcats, but will play for a spot in the fifth-place consolation match against Lincoln Southeast or Lincoln Southwest.

The No. 2 team, juniors Cooper Moore and Koen Zimmerman, won a tight match over Omaha Northwest. After losing the first set 6-4, the TBirds won 7-6 (8-6 tiebreak) and 10-7 in the best-of-three tiebreaker. Moore/Zimmerman then lost to 1-seed Lincoln East 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 16.

The Chieftains were represented by sophomore Brandon Tracy (No. 1 singles), junior Cyrus Cheshier (No. 2 singles), and the doubles partnership of juniors Elijah Carrera and Kaden Bach (No. 1 doubles), and junior Cole Holbrook and sophomore Jace Taggart (No. 2 doubles). All four Chieftain reps saw an early exit in the first round, with none winning more than two points.

Seniors Bryan Benitez (No. 1 singles) and Jack McGill (No. 2), and the doubles partnerships of seniors Emanuel Lopez and Pablo Degante-Ortega (No. 1 doubles), and senior Alan Mora-Bernal and sophomore Devin Henk (No. 2) represented the Omaha Bryan Bears.

Benitez won his play-in match (6-3, 6-2) over Westview, but lost 6-0, 6-0 to No. 1 overall Hunter Nelson from Lincoln East. Lopez and Degante-Ortega also won a play-in (6-2, 6-1) over Buena Vista, but lost 6-0, 6-0 to Caden Haar/Kirby Le from Lincoln East. The No. 2 doubles and McGill were swept in their matches.