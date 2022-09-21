BOYS TENNIS: Thunderbirds edge Titans in dual

Bellevue West narrowly edged Papio South in a home dual on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The Titans won the No. 1 singles, Hines Mattuch over Tanner Adams (8-4), but the Thunderbirds won four of the other five singles matches.
No. 2: Bryce Ripley over Aiden Langenfeld, 8-4
No. 3: Tanner Hosick over Andrew Peterson, 8-1
No. 4: Peyton Lemon over Trenton Andringa, 8-5
No. 5: Riley Schrader over Johnathan Sevick, Papio South 8-6
No. 6: Koen Zimmerman over Jack Wallace, 8-6
In the doubles matches, the Titans won two of three. Peterson and Jed Sunde won 9-7 in a battle against Lemon/Hosick, while Andringa/Schrader won 8-4 over Zimmerman/Sevick. The Thunderbirds' lone doubles win was Adams/Ripley over Brett Siemsen/Charlie Pile, 8-1.