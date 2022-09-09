BOYS TENNIS: Thunderbirds win invite after sweeping Chieftains in dual

Bellevue West swept East in a boys tennis dual on Wednesday, Sept. 7 improving to 2-1 this season in duals, and followed that with a team win in an invitational on Thursday.

In No. 2 and 3 singles, Bryce Ripley and Tanner Hosick swept Elijah Carrera and Kaden Bach 8-0 in their respective matches.

Tanner Adams defeated Bradon Tracy 8-3 in the No. 1 singles, and Peyton Lemon and Koen Zimmerman also won their matches 8-3.

In the No. 5 singles match, the closest of all matches, Cooper Moore won 8-4 over Cole Holbrook.

In doubles matches, Lemon and Hosick won 8-3 over Carrera and Bach, Moore/Zimmerman won 8-2 over Holbrook and Jace Taggart, and Adams/Ripley won 8-1.

The Thunderbirds played in the Omaha Northwest Husky Invitational on Thursday, finishing first as a team.

Adams finished third among No. 1 singles, Ripley won the No. 2 singles, Hosick/Lemon won No. 1 doubles and Moore/Zimmerman finished third in No. 3 doubles.