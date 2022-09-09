 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS TENNIS

BOYS TENNIS: Thunderbirds win invite after sweeping Chieftains in dual

  • 0

Bellevue West swept East in a boys tennis dual on Wednesday, Sept. 7 improving to 2-1 this season in duals, and followed that with a team win in an invitational on Thursday.

In No. 2 and 3 singles, Bryce Ripley and Tanner Hosick swept Elijah Carrera and Kaden Bach 8-0 in their respective matches.

Tanner Adams defeated Bradon Tracy 8-3 in the No. 1 singles, and Peyton Lemon and Koen Zimmerman also won their matches 8-3.

In the No. 5 singles match, the closest of all matches, Cooper Moore won 8-4 over Cole Holbrook.

In doubles matches, Lemon and Hosick won 8-3 over Carrera and Bach, Moore/Zimmerman won 8-2 over Holbrook and Jace Taggart, and Adams/Ripley won 8-1.

The Thunderbirds played in the Omaha Northwest Husky Invitational on Thursday, finishing first as a team.

People are also reading…

Adams finished third among No. 1 singles, Ripley won the No. 2 singles, Hosick/Lemon won No. 1 doubles and Moore/Zimmerman finished third in No. 3 doubles.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert