BOYS WRESTLING: Chieftains hope to overcome youth with heart after dual loss

A strong start waned into a narrow 35-33 defeat to Millard North for Bellevue East at home on Monday, Dec. 12.

With Chieftains football head coach Aaron Thumann in attendance, several dual-athletes showed off in front of their head coach.

After a pin by LaBrian Parker (152), Branson Grieb (160) won by a 9-2 decision to establish an early Bellevue East advantage.

Although Marshal Chandler (170) was pinned by Brian Petry, his brother, Mason (182), won a tight match 4-1.

For most of the next match, Caleb Fogoros (195) was close but narrowly trailed Thomas Roth. But with a takedown inside of 20 seconds left in the third round, Fogoros went ahead 8-6 for the win by decision.

Chase Timm (220) and Kyle Bollinger (285) earned back-to-back pins, putting the Chieftains ahead 28-6.

But after the heavyweights wrapped up, the Chieftains lost by back-to-back pins, two decisions (9-7 and 4-0) and a tech fall to drop behind 35-27.

Another football player, Dillon Ginter, rounded out the dual with a pin, but the Chieftains lost 35-33 to drop to 2-5 in duals this season.

“Gotta give Millard North props, they came to wrestle and I wish it would have gone the other way,” Bellevue East head coach Matt Malcom said. “But it was a lot of fun to be in front of our fans. We have a great support system here and are just excited to keep going.”

Malcom – 165-pound national champion at Nebraska-Kearney last year and in 2019 at 157 – said inexperience at the lighter weights is a challenge for the Chieftains to overcome.

“We're young, we're really young at our lighter weights,” Malcom said. “I mean, we have three or four freshmen starting on varsity. Just gotta get them some experience. And once they get it, we'll be good to go.”

But Malcom expects “a lot of heart” to continue to be a strength at Bellevue East.

“We have yet to see it up and down the lineup in a full dual-type (setting) but in the room every day these guys come in ready to wrestle. Just got to get it out there on the mat,” he said.

The Chieftain boys next compete at Glenwood (Ia.) on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m., while the girls compete at Platteview (same time).