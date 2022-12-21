BOYS WRESTLING: Omaha Bryan dominates to win inaugural OPS duals

An undefeated season continued for Omaha Bryan as the Bears won the inaugural OPS Dual Championships as hosts on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Now 12-0 in duals, head coach Jason Susnjar said winning the OPS was a goal from the beginning.

“We want to be the best in OPS,” Susnjar said. “It helps with trying to bring kids in, it brings this big positive role to what we think Bryan is, so it's really good for us.”

Leading the way for the Bears are the “little guys,” especially Abdi Unle and Mohamed Mohamed at 106 pounds and Ross Bratetic at 126. Unle and Mohamed both went 4-0, though five were forfeits between the two.

Unle said working hard at practice has been the key to his strong start to the season.

“I’m a 106-pounder, but they make me wrestle a 120 pounder who's really strong. They just whoop my butt and practice so I don’t get whooped on the mat,” Unle said.

Unle added the key to continued success will be staying focused.

“Eventually we're gonna start getting harder teams. Once you lose that focus, then we're just gonna start declining,” Unle said. “Our coaches are really hard on us in practice, and I think that gets us ready for the duals.”

Susnjar said Unle and Bratetic have emerged as leaders.

“Even though I’m the little guy, I try to push everybody around and get them mad so they can work harder in practice,” Unle said.

Brayan Arevalo (170) also stepped up with two pins and a 9-4 decision.

“We’re really trying to get him to be offensive and aggressive and he stepped up big,” Susnjar said. “It was a good overall performance from everybody. I'm not trying to be arrogant, but I don't know how many matches we lost in total and I know (there were) opens and everything like that, but we wrestled very well today, proud of the whole team.”

The competition intensifies for the Bears after the break, beginning with the Badger Dual Tournament on Friday, Dec. 30.

“Lincoln East's, Bennington's a hammer, Skutt’s there, so we're gonna see what we're made of there. That's gonna be a big telltale sign for us,” Susnjar said.