BOYS WRESTLING: State duals the goal for Omaha Bryan with five returning individual qualifiers

After narrowly missing out on state duals last year, Omaha Bryan boys wrestling aims to make it to Kearney with five individual state qualifiers returning.

“Our goal is to make the state duals this year,” Bears head coach Jason Susnjar said. “We did qualify eight for the state tournament, which was the most since 2008. We would love to replicate or better that mark. Our main goal is just to get better each and every day.”

Among those five returning state qualifiers, Susnjar highlighted, among others, sophomore Abdirahman Unle. The 106-pound wrestler is the lone Bryan medalist, placing fifth last year.

Other returning qualifiers include Cree Soe, Ross Bratetic, Jamie Sterling and Mi’Khel Thomas.

Senior Fernando Gonzalez and juniors Nate Sackor and Jordan Juma are other names to watch out for.

“We need to have our younger guys step up into a leadership role,” Susnjar said. “We have to fill some big shoes with our seniors who graduated.”

Susnjar added that the “grind of the season” will be the Bears’ biggest challenge.

“Constantly being on weight, practice is a grind, and just keeping a positive attitude,” he said. “We have the pieces in place, we just have to set them, and we will find success.”

The Bears begin the season on Friday, Dec. 2, in an invitational at West Point Beemer.