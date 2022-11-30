BPD chief says department has undergone much progress over past two years

Police Chief Ken Clary has overseen a transformation of the Bellevue Police Department.

Over the past two years, the department has overcome many of the hurdles created by years of strife among its ranks while also taking strides to stem a notable increase in crime.

Clary visited with neighborhood watch representatives in a meeting organized by the department on Oct. 26.

The 90-minute meeting was also livestreamed and provided an overview of the changes the department has undergone and recent changes in its approach.

‘Political upheaval’

Clary has led the Bellevue Police Department since September 2020. He brought 26 years of experience with the Iowa State Patrol, where he had most recently served as an area commander.

When he took over, the department had gone through a tumultuous period.

“There was about three years of political upheaval,” Clary said, responding to a question about officer attrition during the neighborhood watch meeting. “There was about a three-year period where there was a lot of news being made in Bellevue.”

Clary took the reins from Tom Dargy, who served in an interim capacity for most of 2020 following the departure of Mark Elbert, who had been accused of “dishonest and deceptive conduct” during his tenure as police chief.

Dargy was named assistant chief earlier this month.

Elbert served as police chief from 2013 until December 2019, when he and the City of Bellevue reached an agreement that allowed him to retire and transition to his new role as the city’s community development director.

In September 2017, members of the police union delivered a 72-1 vote of no confidence against Elbert. A press release issued shortly after the vote by the union’s attorney accused Elbert of instructing a sergeant to deceive other department members and hiding information from the city administration.

The release also alleged that Elbert tried to coerce union members to change the results of qualifications testing and evaluations and that he had made derogatory comments.

Elbert has consistently denied the allegations, and the Nebraska Crime Commission previously determined there was no merit to the complaints. He spent nearly a year on paid administrative leave while the claims were investigated.

After reviewing that investigation, a city attorney and the acting chief recommended that Elbert be fired, but he was instead reinstated in September 2018, and he was given verbal and written reprimands.

Elbert filed a defamation lawsuit against the union’s attorney and his law firm regarding the accusation of “dishonest and deceptive conduct,” as well as making derogatory racial and gender-based comments. Sarpy County District Court Judge Michael Smith ruled last year that Elbert failed to demonstrate the necessary components of a defamation suit.

Staff attrition

In the year prior to his arrival, Clary said the police department saw the departure of 17 officers, with low morale cited as the primary reason.

Clary said that department had about 85 officers when he took over as chief, out of an authorized force of 100. He said he lost a few officers “with one foot out the door” in those early weeks, bringing the staffing down to a low of 82 officers on the force.

Given the city’s population of 65,000, Clary said that was “a horribly low number,” since Bellevue should have about 128 officers, based on the national average. A regional average, according to the FBI, would suggest Bellevue should have 119 officers.

“So we where not where we needed to be,” Clary said. “We had basically taken every officer that was available and put them back on patrol.”

BPD was focused on responding to the 46,000 calls for service it gets annually, and that’s about all it could do. Special services, investigations and other tasks took a backseat.

“The focus was on having people available, keeping the officer safe, responding to those calls for service,” Clary said. “It was all-hands-on-deck keeping that afloat.”

‘Taking a deep look’

The instruction Clary was given upon his hiring was “taking a deep look at the department,” conducting a needs assessment and determining where the department needed to be in terms of staffing.

That assessment took about four months, determining the department needed 111 officers, and a two and a half year plan was put into place to reach that staffing level.

“I can tell you happily today that we at capacity,” Clary said. “Two years, two months after I talked into the door, we have 112 actually on staff as of today.”

In fact, the state’s police union asked departments across Nebraska where they were at with staffing. Clary said Bellevue was the only agency in the state that was at capacity.

How did BPD get there? Clary said the first step was stopping the bleeding, which he did by meeting one-on-one with every officer and other employee of the department.

“I did that because I needed to know exactly what was going on,” Clary said. “I can’t serve the department unless I know who I work for, because I work for the body. I can’t serve them my best unless I know what their background is, what their hopes and dreams are. My goal is to make every one of them the best officer they can be.”

It took about three months to conduct the meetings, Clary said. The meetings were a minimum for an hour — with one taking six and a half hours. Every meeting was held in confidence, and as they realized that word wasn’t leaking out from what others said, more of them showed candor while meeting with the new chief.

Identifying issues

Clary said the top issue identified during the one-on-one meetings was trust in management, followed by stopping staff departures and easing the understaffing.

“We weren’t losing mediocre officers,” Clary said. “We were losing good officers.”

The department was understaffed by an average of 15 officers during the five years prior to Clary’s arrival. As a result, police administrators left budgeted money unspent each year.

“What was the main cause?” a meeting participant asked.

“The turmoil that I talked about,” Clary responded.

Clary said that he told officers in his one-on-ones that they could discuss history, but he wasn’t hired to evaluated what had or hadn’t been done correctly.

“I was hired to come in and make the department the best it can be,” Clary said. “At no point did I open one file and look into the history and try to determine who was right and who was wrong. There was so many things going on.”

At the end of each meeting, Clary said he asked whether they were on board with putting everything behind them and focusing on building the future.

“To a person, 100% of them said yes, so that was important because everyone needed to know that history was not going to play into decision-making,” Clary said. “No matter what side of an argument you were on, our goal was to fix the issues that were at hand, and looking back in time wasn’t going to help anyone.”

Lessons learned

While history hasn’t guided Clary’s decisions, he said he identified themes.

“I took copious notes,” Clary said. “I brought every supervisor in the department into a room — this room, right here — it was the first time they had been in the same room in almost 15 years. They just did not meet in that capacity.”

Lack of communication was one of the recurring themes, he said.

“We had a very open discussion, not dealing with the history but about state of the department,” Clary said. “We did a really good job of speaking with candor and respect.”

They discussed strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats, he said. That analysis resulted in a list of action items, most of which were completed over the first year.

Clary said the analysis was a “really, really good piece of the healing process,” and it helped the department find direction as it moved forward.

“We started making changes fairly soon after I got here — some little ones, some bigger things,” Clary said. “Knowing that we needed to get to 111 from 82, that’s pretty Herculean in the law enforcement realm.”

It takes about 15 months from an application to a police officer working on their own in a working capacity, Clary said. That period includes academy training and field training.

‘Best feet forward’

The department expanded its professional standards division, giving them the resources to go recruit.

“We knew we were going to have to put our best feet forward and move some people around,” Clary said.

Clary set a goal to getting 30% women in law enforcement academies by 2030, with the aim of having the police force better represent the community it serves.

“There are several other demographics that are underrepresented,” Clary said.

Police leaders know that departments that reflect their community perform better, so he said it’s up to them to work toward that goal. At the same time, Clary said it’s not about setting quotas but about inviting people to join the application pool.

“People want to go to organizations where they feel they can be successful,” Clary said. “They want to go where they feel welcomed. There are many, many agencies around the U.S. that had a very masculine entry criteria, that had very masculine cultures, that aren’t welcoming to women.”

Bellevue’s goal is to have everyone in society feel like they can come to the department, be welcome and succeed — a culture that is inclusive for diversity’s sake.

Clary noted that the department used to ask officers who spent a day over six months in a two-year period on light duty to leave the department. For a woman who had been pregnant, that meant an injury could result in leaving the department.

He said removing that policy has saved the employment of three officers so far, with about 20 years of experience among them. The new policy requires employees to set milestones with their doctor about their recovery to return to being able to perform their job duties.

Proactive policing

Beyond staffing, Clary said the department has shifted to becoming proactive after years of simply responding to calls for service — generally once a crime has occurred.

“Proactive patrol is when you’re out looking for crime before you get called,” Clary said. “Reactive policing does not push crime down.”

Bellevue was experiencing a five-year crime increase, which Clary argued was largely due to a lack of proactive policing in the city. Between 2019 and 2020, crime jumped 30% — “which is pretty staggering, really,” Clary said.

The first step was getting K9 units off regular patrols so they could look for illegal guns and drugs. With more staffing, Clary said the department has also added an officer to shifts to spread out the workload. Next year, a second officer will be added to each shift.

Clary said an officer will also be added to the K9 units who will be actively looking to push down crime in the city. The crime suppression unit is already seeing dividends, even though it is only partially built out, he said.

“We have had a substantial increase in the number of DUI arrests,” Clary said. “Basically, all of our proactive numbers have gone considerably up.”

The department also hired a crime analyst away from the Omaha Police Department, and he has helped uncover a vehicle theft ring and helped cut Bellevue’s theft from vehicles by almost 50%. Sarpy County also hired an analyst shortly after Bellevue made its hire, he said.

Neighborhood watch

The Oct. 26 meeting was intended to reach out to representatives of neighborhood watches across Bellevue.

Clary encouraged anyone who is interested in organizing a neighborhood watch, or who wants to work alongside the Bellevue Police Department, should reach out to the department. A mailing list is available to to distribute information on trends and crime suppression tips.

Social media networks, such as neighborhood Facebook groups or Nextdoor, cannot be actively monitored by police, so Clary encouraged the public to contact the department, especially if information about crime is not being provided to police that they need to know.

The department visits about a dozen neighborhood meetings each year, and representatives are willing to come out and meet with groups of residents.

“A good relationship with your police department makes for a healthier community and helps us solve crime,” Clary said.