BPS students earn recognition in Scholastic Art and Writing awards program

The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards program was established in 1923 and has aimed to foster the creativity and talent of millions of students, including distinguished alumni Stephen King, Kay WalkingStick, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates, Kent Bellows and Andy Warhol.

The Scholastic Art Awards of Nebraska is a statewide visual art competition hosted by the Omaha Public Schools. Student work was evaluated by a panel of judges compiling evidence from three areas: originality, technical skill and emergence of a personal voice or vision.

Students were awarded three levels of awards: Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention. Gold Key works have been automatically advanced to the national level of adjudication in New York City. The winning work from all across Nebraska is now on display at the OPS TAC building through the end of March.

Bellevue East artists earned 16 awards this year at the Scholastic Art Competition:

Abbi Bishop — Silver Key — Drawing.

Karl Christian Coleman — Honorable Mention — Drawing.

Vivian Elizondo — two Honorable Mentions — Drawing.

Sky Lambrecht — Silver Key — Art Portfolio.

Giselle Lawson — Gold Key — Ceramics.

Alyssa Lemley — Honorable Mention — Painting.

Logan Muller — Honorable Mention — Painting.

Katie Myers — one Silver Key and one Honorable Mention — Painting.

Caitlyn Neumann — Honorable Mention — Drawing.

Cedar Palmer — Silver Key — Painting.

Lillian Peters — one Silver Key and one Honorable Mention — Drawing.

Lexie Rose — one Honorable Mention — Ceramics and one Honorable Mention — Sculpture.

Bellevue West artists earned 21 awards this year at the Scholastic Art Competition:

Laurena Brooks — Honorable Mention — Painting.

Emma Eicher — one Gold key — Ceramics and Glass and one Gold Key — Mixed Media.

Esperanza Garcia — one Gold Key —Drawing, one Silver Key — Mixed Media and one Honorable Mention — Digital Art.

Sophie Goessling — three Gold Keys — two Paintings and one Art Portfolio, one Silver Key — Painting and one Honorable Mention — Painting.

Ellison Hall — two Gold keys — one Art Portfolio and one Drawing, and one Honorable Mention — Painting.

Cassidy Justice — one Honorable mention — Art Portfolio.

Jayla Kemp — one Honorable Mention — Drawing.

Olivia Manke — one Silver Key — Painting and one Honorable Mention — Painting.

Josephine Munson — one Honorable Mention — Art Portfolio.

Addison Phillips — one Honorable Mention — Photography.

Kaitlyn Scarbrough — one Honorable Mention — Ceramics and Glass.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.