BPS summer camps offer chance to delve deeper than regular lessons

Bellevue parents didn’t have to look too far, or dig too deep into their wallets, to find an opportunity for summer engagement for middle-grade students.

The Bellevue Public Schools offered three weeks of camps for students entering sixth through eighth grades this fall. Covering a range of topics in science, technology, engineering and math, the camps — which just wrapped up their 14th year — are built around different arrays of activities, instead of being focused on just physics or math or animals.

“One of the things we like to do is expose them to things that is not covered in the classroom curriculum,” said Garrett Sims, the district’s partnerships facilitator, who helped launch the science camps and was one of the facilitators for the rockets camp this year. “There are so many cool science things we would love to do with our students, but we can’t do it during the school year.”

In Roller Coasters, Rockets and Robots, campers explored the basics of flight, debugged code controlling Lego robots, searched for geocaches using GPS, built rockets and designed roller coasters.

In Coding, Creation and Competition, campers used drones and robots, participated in daily challenges, engaged with virtual and augmented reality, learned coding strategies and used stop-motion animation.

In Gaming, Golfing and Gadgets, campers worked in teams and individually to solve puzzles, erected elaborate constructions, design 3D creations, played mini golf and built their own video games in Bloxels.

“There’s a string of engineering within the three camps,” said Amanda Oliver, director of communications for BPS. “We see some kids that love it and take all three (camps).”

Families are invited to participate in the summer camps, which run out of the BPS Support Center on the district campus near Highway 370 and Fort Crook Road. The camps are designed as enrichment, not to help catch up students struggling in the STEM fields.

Parents are asked to pay about $100 a week to help cover the cost for materials, with BPS also investing in the camps.

The camps have drawn steady attendance historically, and enrollment spiked after returning from a missed summer due to COVID-19. That said, Sims said they’ve managed to not have to turn away interested students.

Sims said the camps are intentional about including a mix of activities that children can do at home — such as building paper airplanes when learning about flight, or using free software — along with technology they might only have access to during the summer camps.

For example, in the gadget camp, students held a quick competition to use blocks to see who could build the tallest tower in a limited amount of time. The students then toppled dominos that they built according to specifications designed to teach them to overcome challenges.

“We just want kids to ask questions and to explore and to learn that it’s OK to fail,” said Jessica Weber, an instructional coach at Birchcrest Elementary who facilitated the gadget camp. “With the dominoes, we applied mathematics. ... We’re using angles with how their turns work and how that affects how they fall. It’s more applied math.”

Over at the Lied Activity Center, coding campers were asked to design a vessel to transport cargo across a swimming pool. Some affixed robots directly to a barge, while others used them to push stand-alone rafts.

One of the teams had their craft immediately sink to the bottom. Others navigated the pool with little obstacles, while others got stuck or slowly but steadily pushed their cargo across the pool. The campers were then given an opportunity to go back to their classroom to adjust their designs and try again.

“This is a lot of creativity and problem-solving,” said Michelle Boyce, a Fairview Elementary fifth-grade teacher. “It’s fun to always watch the different designs.”

Boyce said the students discussed buoyancy and placement of the engine, as well as how to create a waterproof section in a craft.

“The best part of this camp is kids get to do things creatively that they don’t get to hit during the school year,” Boyce said. “I just love the opportunity that they get to have to do these different things.”