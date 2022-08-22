 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPS welcomes back educators, celebrates staff years of service

  • 0
BPS Welcome Back 2022

The Bellevue Public Schools welcomed educators back Aug. 9 at Bellevue East High School.

The Bellevue Public Schools welcomed educators back in advance of the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Staff kick-off was held Aug. 9 and featured a presentation former Husker Aaron Davis during an all-educators workshop at Bellevue East High School.

BPS Welcome Back 2022

The Bellevue Public Schools celebrated staff members who reached significant milestones for their years of service.

The Bellevue school board also celebrated staff members who reached significant milestones for their years of service, including:

• 35 years -- Ronald Brockhaus, Martha Holland, Mark Wallingford and Patty Wenninghoff.

• 30 years -- Linda Breiter, Karie DeJonge, Pamela Hiracheta, Jennifer Johnson, Tracy Johnson-Korenoski, Molly Moore, Christopher Schuttler and Michael Smith.

• 25 years -- Stephanie Adams, Beth Anderson, Angela Brasfield, Brenda Centamore, Belinda Chervinka, Sandra Earl, Pamela Fairman, Amy Hamon, Vicki Hansen, Laure Henry, Dede Hike, Jennifer Hobscheidt, Stephen Johnson, Lisa Keene, Ellen Kershaw, Doris McCann, Scott Petersen, Shelley Phelps, Debra Phillips, Amy Pierce, Melissa Ridgeway, Pamela Rynes, Lanette Starbuck, Shannon Stover, Aaron Taylor, Shannon Vargas, Janelle Walls, Denise Wernick, Melissa Wood and Doug Woodward.

People are also reading…

BPS Welcome Back 2022

The Bellevue Public Schools welcomed educators back Aug. 9 at Bellevue East High School.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Bellevue mural highlights prominent locations

New Bellevue mural highlights prominent locations

A new mural on Mission Avenue is designed to bring pride to the Bellevue community. Featuring vibrant colors, the painting spells out “Bellevue.” Inside each letter is an image of a prominent location within the city.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert