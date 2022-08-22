BPS welcomes back educators, celebrates staff years of service

The Bellevue Public Schools welcomed educators back in advance of the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Staff kick-off was held Aug. 9 and featured a presentation former Husker Aaron Davis during an all-educators workshop at Bellevue East High School.
The Bellevue school board also celebrated staff members who reached significant milestones for their years of service, including:
• 35 years -- Ronald Brockhaus, Martha Holland, Mark Wallingford and Patty Wenninghoff.
• 30 years -- Linda Breiter, Karie DeJonge, Pamela Hiracheta, Jennifer Johnson, Tracy Johnson-Korenoski, Molly Moore, Christopher Schuttler and Michael Smith.
• 25 years -- Stephanie Adams, Beth Anderson, Angela Brasfield, Brenda Centamore, Belinda Chervinka, Sandra Earl, Pamela Fairman, Amy Hamon, Vicki Hansen, Laure Henry, Dede Hike, Jennifer Hobscheidt, Stephen Johnson, Lisa Keene, Ellen Kershaw, Doris McCann, Scott Petersen, Shelley Phelps, Debra Phillips, Amy Pierce, Melissa Ridgeway, Pamela Rynes, Lanette Starbuck, Shannon Stover, Aaron Taylor, Shannon Vargas, Janelle Walls, Denise Wernick, Melissa Wood and Doug Woodward.