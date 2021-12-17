Bryan boys wrestling sweeps triangular

The Omaha Bryan boys wrestling team beat two teams in one night at the triangular on Dec. 14.

In the first dual of the night they beat Platteview High School in a nail biter 42-39 and decidedly defeated Ralston High School 53-30 to end the night.

One could count one hand how many Bear victories came as the result of a decision; the rest were pins.

The drive to pin is an innate principal driven into the Omaha Bryan wrestling team.

"We hammer that and we call it bury 'em, we just have to bury 'em and if we get them on their back, we have to finish the match. Crazy things happen all the time," said Bryan head coach Jason Susnjar.

Pins were needed to even have a chance at winning the Platteview dual, wherein Bryan was down by 33 team points after the 182-pound match.

"We got a couple guys that should be in the lineup that aren't, but I mean, I'm proud of our guys that came back through," Susnjar said. "We just battled back and kept kept on the course, which is nice. Forfeits helped obviously, you know, but those are our tougher guys too. So we were expecting pins, no matter what."

This was the first time in two years that Bryan has beaten Platteview in dual action.

Bryan would start off the dual with Ralston at 145 pounds and after winning this match it was a pin train from Bryan and, for the most part, a one-sided dual.

"It was a good team win. I was kind of nervous about Ralston but I'm pleased right now for sure," Susnjar said.

The Bears headed to the Ralston Varsity Invitational on Dec. 17, after the Bellevue Leader's early deadline.

