Bryan High School principal recognized as NSCA Administrator of the Year

The Nebraska School Counselor Association recently selected Bryan High School Principal Rony Ortega as its 2022 Administrator of the Year.

This award is designed to recognize a Nebraska school administrator for their support of comprehensive school counseling programs in their school or district, according to a news release.

Ortega was nominated by Jeanne Simmons, school counseling director at Bryan High.

“Considering the character traits that define what makes a strong leader, you will find compassionate, honorable, humble, flexible, and resilient,” Simmons said in her nomination letter. “These are traits that he demonstrates daily and brings out in his staff. With him as my principal, I have found a new confidence. As a team we bring forth the best for the students at Bryan High.”

“As a principal, he believes in being visible and supporting his staff. He makes sure that he visits the counseling office and checks in on each staff member,” Simmons said in her letter. “He is quick to offer acknowledgment and praise for all the contributions they have made. We counselors know we can go to him for support and guidance.”

Ortega was honored during the annual NSCA Academy Conference on Nov. 11.