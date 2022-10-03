BU, chamber will co-host Bellevue mayoral debate

Bellevue voters interested in hearing from the two candidates running for mayor are invited to a debate Thursday, Oct. 13.

Bellevue University and the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community are co-hosting the debate, which will be moderated by BU associate professor Richard Galusha.

Mayor Rusty Hike, the incumbent, is squaring off with Thomas Burns, a member of the Bellevue City Council, in the mayoral race.

The debate begins promptly at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at BU's Hitchcock Humanities Center, 1040 Bruin Blvd. in Bellevue. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to the public, and no registration is required.

Anyone with questions can contact the chamber at 402-898-3000 or president@bellevuenebraska.com.