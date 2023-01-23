BU Sustainability Learning Lab earns architectural design award for HDR

Bellevue University’s Sustainability Learning Lab recently earned architectural firm HDR an Architectural Honor Award-Excellence in Design award from the American Institute of Architects, Nebraska Chapter.

The 7,000 square foot learning lab on the university’s main campus includes a greenhouse, algae pond, and wind and solar stations, and it is surrounded by a native plant garden that all provide students with hands-on learning opportunities, according to a news release.

The AIA competition jury noted that the project is beneficial to the community, good for the environment and makes economic sense.

“This charming lab, which seems to be aglow no matter the time of day, will clearly help move the conversations around bioenergy forward,” the jury members said.

The lab, which was partially funded by a grant from the Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges with support from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, raises awareness by educating future generations of students and citizens about how to conserve, enhance and restore natural environments.

HDR also received an AIA Excellence in Design Award in 2018 for its work on Bellevue University’s interior science labs.