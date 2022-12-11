Bud Crawford triumphant in return to Omaha, local impact immense from Bryan grad

In 2005, he was an Omaha Bryan graduate.

Now, he has defended his WBO Welterweight title for the seventh time.

On December 10, 2022, Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford stepped into the ring to face David Avanesyan, an opponent who was considered a step-down from unified welterweight world champion – WBA, WBC and IBF – Errol Spence, Jr.

2:14 into the sixth round, Crawford landed a powerful right to Avanesyan to deliver a knockout -- the 30th of his career -- and retain his belt.

Less than a month before, he was being inducted in the Omaha Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame alongside eight other prominent OPS athletes, coaches and administrators.

“It meant a lot for me to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the school district, being that I was never the one to actually like school,” Crawford said. “I was always the bad, hard-headed kid that was getting kicked out for fighting. And for me to change my life around and to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, this is a story to tell.”

His time at Bryan was formative, with Crawford saying it was a “great school” for him.

“All my friends from North Omaha went to North, Central, Northwest or Benson,” Crawford said. “Bryan was a school that helped me in a lot of ways. Not only the school, but the actual principal and Dean of Students, Mr. Martin and Mr. Collins, you know, they were a big inspiration in my life outside of the ring, and they pretty much was the reason why I graduated.”

Crawford hopes to set an example for current and future Bears.

“I just hope the students can look at me as a fellow alumni, and look to me to say they can achieve whatever it is that they're working towards to achieve their goals,” he said.

For Crawford, returning to his hometown for fights that had waned after five title-retaining bouts in Omaha between 2014-18, the familial connection is strong. Three others fighting out of Omaha – Steven ‘So Cold’ Nelson, Edel Gomez and Boubacar Sylla – were on the undercard.

Nelson won his bout against James Ballard with an ice-cold knockout 2:41 into the opening round.

Sylla lost his bout and Gomez (7-0-1) won by technical knockout 35 seconds into the second round.

“For us on the same card is great for us, but at the same time, it gets us all pushing one another in camp and making sure that each other is good, healthy mentally and physically, in the right state of mind to go out there and perform like we need to perform,” Crawford said.

“It’s a real family card,” added Bill Green, publicist for B&B Boxing Academy, named after and founded by Crawford and one of his three trainers, Brian ‘BoMac’ Mcintyre.

The gym itself, which recently expanded with a wrestling-specific facility and made several updates inside the main boxing gym, has made a “phenomenal impact.”

“The response from the community, the kids coming here and being able to come here to learn how to box and get some discipline has just been one of the best things, best feelings for me,” Mcintyre said.

Lately, Nelson – undefeated WBO-NABO super middleweight champion at 17-0 with 14 knockouts recovering from a major Achilles injury – has taken over the day-to-day as Director of Operations at B&B, and even painted the murals on the outside of the building.

A former football player, Nelson hopes to have the same impact as through football or basketball with combat sports.

“I want combat sports to be more than it always is, a physically hard violent sport,” Nelson said. “It's so much more than that for our kids, you know, discipline and accountability and build a lot of character for children.”

Growing up with Bud and seeing the champion’s growth from being in trouble and getting in fights, and experiencing his own growth, Nelson has been inspired and hopes to do the same for others.

“To see how it changed his life, seeing how it changed my life, I know that it has inspired me to do the same for youth, and even adults that are around us on a daily basis.”

Another local boxer, Jordan Nash, opened up P&G Fitness in Lincoln two years ago, inspired by what Crawford and Nelson have done at B&B.

“If you just look around, I know we're on quotes, but if you were here, you could just feel the energy and see the excitement in the room,” Nash said at B&B during the workouts. “Bud, Steven, but even like Bo-Mac, Red (Spikes), coach Diego, they built something special here and I don't think it’s going away anytime soon.”

Nash added that having Crawford and Nelson involved and giving their time and resources makes accomplishing goals “not seem impossible.”

“They've been huge (by) just being around,” Nash said. “A lot of people in cities blow up, become famous, and they're kind of just famous, but these guys have stuck around the community giving back to the community and just giving young people (hope), like, it’s possible.”

As another OPS student, graduating from Omaha North, Nash – like Crawford – said the Omaha schools built toughness and strong work ethic.

“You got to work way harder to be in the same position as a lot of these other people. So I think just growing up north just creates a different level of toughness and work ethic,” Nash said.