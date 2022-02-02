 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Campus Notes

  • 0

The following Bellevue Students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Wayne State College: Kortney Buresh, Elizabeth Cieslik, Gage Dengel, John Paul Engelkamp, Jaden Krenzer, Kamryn Reynolds, Haley Richstein, Katelyn Ryckman, Hannah Urban and Brody Wood.

Dawson Miller was named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at the University of Rhode Island.

Samuel Fouts was named to the fall 2021 President's List at the University of Iowa.

The following students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Iowa State University: Kelsa Rose Heseltine, Taylore Diane Imhoff, Bridget McGovern and Noah McGovern.

Alexander Endorf was named to the fall 2021 President's List at the University of Alabama.

The following students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at the College of Saint Mary:Nena Brown, Corinn Cook, Kylie Jackson, Sophia Pico Del Villar, Laine Roman, Pakpravee Sae-Eurng, Abril Serrato, Madeline Waszgis and Chelsea Wells.

People are also reading…

The following students were named to the fall 2021 President's Honor Roll at the College of Saint Mary: Angela Buscher, Bridget Griffiths, Gabriella Linbrunner, Allyson Smith, Lauren Traggiai, Haley Walther, Jordyn Whitmire and Lauren Williams.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bellevue Little Theatre set to perform 'Death by Design'

Bellevue Little Theatre set to perform 'Death by Design'

The Bellevue Little Theatre announced on Jan. 11 that a cast member had a positive COVID diagnosis.

As a result of the diagnosis, the BLT decided to postpone the opening date of "Death by Design" by one week.

The new opening date for "Death by Design," will be on Jan. 21.

The Feb. 6 performance has been cancelled.

Campus Notes

Declan Ledger earned a Masters of Science in Global Sec Studies Thesis OPT from Angelo State University.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert