Campus Notes

The following Bellevue Students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Wayne State College: Kortney Buresh, Elizabeth Cieslik, Gage Dengel, John Paul Engelkamp, Jaden Krenzer, Kamryn Reynolds, Haley Richstein, Katelyn Ryckman, Hannah Urban and Brody Wood.

Dawson Miller was named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at the University of Rhode Island.

Samuel Fouts was named to the fall 2021 President's List at the University of Iowa.

The following students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Iowa State University: Kelsa Rose Heseltine, Taylore Diane Imhoff, Bridget McGovern and Noah McGovern.

Alexander Endorf was named to the fall 2021 President's List at the University of Alabama.

The following students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at the College of Saint Mary:Nena Brown, Corinn Cook, Kylie Jackson, Sophia Pico Del Villar, Laine Roman, Pakpravee Sae-Eurng, Abril Serrato, Madeline Waszgis and Chelsea Wells.

The following students were named to the fall 2021 President's Honor Roll at the College of Saint Mary: Angela Buscher, Bridget Griffiths, Gabriella Linbrunner, Allyson Smith, Lauren Traggiai, Haley Walther, Jordyn Whitmire and Lauren Williams.

