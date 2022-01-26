Campus Notes

Declan Ledger earned a Masters of Science in Global Sec Studies Thesis OPT from Angelo State University.

Timothy L. Powers III and Mackenna N. Sidzyik were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Morningside University.

The following Bellevue students were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Hastings College: Airan Lopez, Emma Maline, Maggie Price and Luke Webster.

The following Bellevue students were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Rockhurst University: Emma Mullendore, Sophia Sidzyik and Mary Zoucha.

The following Bellevue students were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska at Kearney: Bree Witt, Marissa Hoover, Morgan Coats, Preston Welch, Daniel DeRosier, Dylan Hicks, Jordyn Rippe and Jaylen Turner.

Hayley Schroeder and Eden Liebenthal were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of South Dakota.

Cate Lillion was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University.

Layla Lope Maldonado and Mia Thomas were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Wheaton College.

The following Bellevue students were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska Medical Center: Asia Buddhacharya, Katherine Gullett, Emily Eitzen, Alyssa Hansen, Rassel Kabigting, Ellie McManigal, Laila Singleton Benkelman, Madison Lambley and Cassandra Kleinschmidt.

Whitney Dockweiler was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Eastern New Mexico University.

Antonia Parker was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Kirkwood Community College.

Jacob Schmidt was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Drury University.

Lydia Granahan and Melissa Irish were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Iowa State University.

April Eldridge earned a Masters of Science in Kinesiology from the College of Saint Mary.

Jeremiah Neely and Karlie Farmer were named to the fall 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Samuel Fouts was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Iowa.

Anna Schreck was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Missouri State University.

