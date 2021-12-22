 Skip to main content
Campus Notes

Bellevue students sophomore Isaac Alvarado and junior LeAnne Bugay were selected as orientation leaders at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for summer 2022.

Bellevue students Asia Sladek and Katy Gonzalez were initiated to the Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Bellevue resident Cierra Robertson  concluded her master's course of study with a Master of Arts in biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.

