'Candyman' a worthy sequel to a horror classic

The deaths in the movie are as gruesome as one can expect but the way each shot is presented to the audience is what makes them so great.

This movie is perhaps the most beautifully shot horror film I have seen in a while and the cinematography should be studied in film school.

I was not the biggest fan of the ending though and there were some plot threads left unresolved.

In some instances, the “Candyman” ritual seems forced for the sake of adding another scare into the film.

I can say that I was not actually scared but I was entertained throughout.

I found myself looking into any reflective surface to see if the killer spirt would be in frame. Sometimes he was- sometimes he was not, it is almost a game within the movie.

If you are a fan of horror this film should for sure be on the watch list at some point.

Obviously, this is a film for adults so, please, do not bring your kids to see this one.

I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn.

“Candyman” earns a four out of five buckets of popcorn for being a good sequel to a horror classic.

I sure hope a sequel is made as I am excited to see where this series could go.

