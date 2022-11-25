Cardinal Commons senior living project given $2.6M in federal, state support

A new development northeast of Bellevue West High School has received more than $2.6 million in federal and state funding and tax credits to spur investment in affordable senior housing in Bellevue.

Cardinal Commons I, a 36-unit development at Kasper Street and South 13th Street, has received $2 million in federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development as well as $663,461 in federal (10 years) and state (6 years) housing tax credits from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, according to a news release.

Midwest Housing Initiatives is the general partner, and Excel Development Group is the developer on the project, the release states. The CDBG-DR funds are in response to the devastating floods that hit the Bellevue area in 2019.

“We look forward to developing the first phase of Cardinal Commons I so that Bellevue residents can have more high-quality affordable housing options,” said Brent Williams, president of Excel Development Group.

The project, with construction planned this summer, is the first phase of a two-phase development. It will be made up 18 duplexes and a community building for residents. All units will be one level with 1,034 square feet of living space plus a 292-square-foot garage and 53-square-foot storage space. Each unit will also have a backyard patio, range oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer.

The news release states the units will be energy-efficient, all-electric homes, and at least two will be fully accessible and one will be a sensory unit. Rents will vary between $600 and $800 a month, pegged to area median income ranges served by the project.

“Given the continued need for quality, affordable senior housing, NIFA is pleased to partner with Excel at Cardinal Commons to increase availability of senior housing in Bellevue,” Shannon Harner, executive director of NIFA, said in emailed release requested by the Bellevue Leader. “DED’s use of CDBG-DR funds in this development is also an important piece of the partnership puzzle.”

The state also awarded $2 million each in CDBG-DR funds to a 39-unit project in Omaha, a 64-unit project in Omaha and a two-unit project in Fremont.